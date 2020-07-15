1036 Mehle St

Amenities

Furnished with Utilities included! Lovely 3 bdrm - Property Id: 301925



This great home is a fantastic spot for you to enjoy everything New Orleans is all about: culture, community and life.



Easy commute (10 mins to Armstrong Park by car), bus across the street, or you can easily bike from here.



The neighborhood is one of the safest within this proximity to the quarter, as it sits just on the inside of St Bernard Parish.



Art galleries, a new grocery store across the street, eateries, antique shoppes, breweries and historic sites all within a 10 min or less walk from the house- 10 min drive to the quarter.

Charming neighborhood and with such a convenient location.



The house is full of character and charm with original art; some by local artists and others from around the world.



One bedroom with 1 Queen bed, one room with 2 twin beds and one bedroom with 1full bed.



Electric, Gas, Water/Sewage ALL INCLUDED in the rental price!!



Please call and we may cater your accommodations and lease requirements according to your needs!

