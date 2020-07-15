All apartments in Arabi
Last updated July 15 2020

1036 Mehle St

1036 Mehle St · No Longer Available
Location

1036 Mehle St, Arabi, LA 70032
Historic Old Arabi

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
range
oven
Furnished with Utilities included! Lovely 3 bdrm - Property Id: 301925

This great home is a fantastic spot for you to enjoy everything New Orleans is all about: culture, community and life.

Easy commute (10 mins to Armstrong Park by car), bus across the street, or you can easily bike from here.

The neighborhood is one of the safest within this proximity to the quarter, as it sits just on the inside of St Bernard Parish.

Art galleries, a new grocery store across the street, eateries, antique shoppes, breweries and historic sites all within a 10 min or less walk from the house- 10 min drive to the quarter.
Charming neighborhood and with such a convenient location.

The house is full of character and charm with original art; some by local artists and others from around the world.

One bedroom with 1 Queen bed, one room with 2 twin beds and one bedroom with 1full bed.

Electric, Gas, Water/Sewage ALL INCLUDED in the rental price!!

Please call and we may cater your accommodations and lease requirements according to your needs!
Property Id 301925

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Mehle St have any available units?
1036 Mehle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arabi, LA.
What amenities does 1036 Mehle St have?
Some of 1036 Mehle St's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Mehle St currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Mehle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Mehle St pet-friendly?
No, 1036 Mehle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arabi.
Does 1036 Mehle St offer parking?
No, 1036 Mehle St does not offer parking.
Does 1036 Mehle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 Mehle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Mehle St have a pool?
No, 1036 Mehle St does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Mehle St have accessible units?
No, 1036 Mehle St does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Mehle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 Mehle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 Mehle St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1036 Mehle St does not have units with air conditioning.
