2612 Brookview Dr

Large, updated home in coveted Villa Hills location. Appx 2300 sf, with tons of updates and custom features. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on a cul-de-sac street. Location is minutes from I-75, I-275, shopping restaurants and schools. 15 minutes from Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport and new Amazon location. Amenities: * Pet friendly (conditions apply; ask for full pet policy) * 1st floor laundry room * Large covered patio with electricity and TV hookup for entertaining/relaxing * Newer gas furnace * newer central air * 2-car garage with opener * Fresh landscaping * Kenton County School District River Ridge Elementary Turkey Foot Middle Dixie Heights High School Villa Madonna (private) St. Joseph (private) Details: 4 BD/2.5 Baths Play set in backyard stays Rent: $2000 per month Available for move-in August 8, 2020 Application fee: $30 per adult age 18 or older. This fee pays for the credit/background check run through TransUnion Credit reporting agency as part of the online application process Security Deposit: $2000 Minimum 1 year lease Pet terms: 1 pet only. No aggressive dog breeds and a Non-refundable pet deposit of $300. Full pet policy available on request. Current tenant works from home. Must give 24 hours notice for showings. No weekday showings before 5:00 p.m.

