Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:54 AM

2612 Brookview Dr

2612 Brookview Court · (859) 208-2737
Location

2612 Brookview Court, Villa Hills, KY 41017
Villa Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 8

$2,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large, updated home in coveted Villa Hills location. Appx 2300 sf, with tons of updates and custom features. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on a cul-de-sac street. Location is minutes from I-75, I-275, shopping restaurants and schools. 15 minutes from Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport and new Amazon location. Amenities: * Pet friendly (conditions apply; ask for full pet policy) * 1st floor laundry room * Large covered patio with electricity and TV hookup for entertaining/relaxing * Newer gas furnace * newer central air * 2-car garage with opener * Fresh landscaping * Kenton County School District River Ridge Elementary Turkey Foot Middle Dixie Heights High School Villa Madonna (private) St. Joseph (private) Details: 4 BD/2.5 Baths Play set in backyard stays Rent: $2000 per month Available for move-in August 8, 2020 Application fee: $30 per adult age 18 or older. This fee pays for the credit/background check run through TransUnion Credit reporting agency as part of the online application process Security Deposit: $2000 Minimum 1 year lease Pet terms: 1 pet only. No aggressive dog breeds and a Non-refundable pet deposit of $300. Full pet policy available on request. Current tenant works from home. Must give 24 hours notice for showings. No weekday showings before 5:00 p.m.
Large, executive home in coveted Villa Hills location. Appx 2300 sf, with tons of updates and custom features. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on a cul-de-sac street. Location is minutes from I-75, I-275, shopping restaurants and schools. 15 minutes from Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport and new Amazon location.
Amenities:
* Pet friendly (conditions apply; ask for full pet policy)
* 1st floor laundry room
* Large covered patio with electricity and TV hookup for entertaining/relaxing
* Newer gas furnace
* newer central air
* 2-car garage with opener
* Fresh landscaping
* Kenton County School District
River Ridge Elementary
Turkey Foot Middle
Dixie Heights High School
Villa Madonna (private)
St. Joseph (private)

Details:
4 BD/2.5 Baths
Play set in backyard stays

Rent:
$2000 per month
Available for move-in August 8, 2020
Application fee: $30 per adult age 18 or older. This fee pays for the credit/background check run through TransUnion Credit reporting agency as part of the online application process
Security Deposit: $2000
Minimum 1 year lease
Pet terms: 1 pet only. No aggressive dog breeds and a Non-refundable pet deposit of $300. Full pet policy available on request.
Current tenant works from home. Must give 24 hours notice for showings. No weekday showings before 5:00 p.m.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

