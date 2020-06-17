1834 Kendall Lane

Amenities
Rental House - Here is the information on it:
*3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms,
*Unfinished basement
*1,100 Sq. Ft.
*Hardwood Floors
*All electric.
*This will be a SMOKE-FREE house. (must smoke outside only)
*Rent=$1,000.00
*Resident pays all utilities
The apartments beside the house are our rental property as well with some GREAT Residents!
Please apply only if you are serious about moving into the house and have thoroughly read over the rental requirements/qualifications.
Single Family Rental House