Shively, KY
1834 Kendall Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:17 AM

1834 Kendall Lane

1834 Kendall Lane · (502) 749-9898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1834 Kendall Lane, Shively, KY 40216
Shively

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 17

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Rental House - Here is the information on it:
*3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms,
*Unfinished basement
*1,100 Sq. Ft.
*Hardwood Floors
*All electric.
*This will be a SMOKE-FREE house. (must smoke outside only)
*Rent=$1,000.00
*Resident pays all utilities

The apartments beside the house are our rental property as well with some GREAT Residents!

Please apply only if you are serious about moving into the house and have thoroughly read over the rental requirements/qualifications.
Single Family Rental House

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 Kendall Lane have any available units?
1834 Kendall Lane has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1834 Kendall Lane have?
Some of 1834 Kendall Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1834 Kendall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1834 Kendall Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 Kendall Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1834 Kendall Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1834 Kendall Lane offer parking?
No, 1834 Kendall Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1834 Kendall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1834 Kendall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 Kendall Lane have a pool?
No, 1834 Kendall Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1834 Kendall Lane have accessible units?
No, 1834 Kendall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 Kendall Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1834 Kendall Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1834 Kendall Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1834 Kendall Lane has units with air conditioning.
