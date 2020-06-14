130 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Shively, KY
Shively, Kentucky used to be nicknamed "Lively Shively" because the town was once regarded with ill repute due to the large number of whiskey distilleries and a certain police chief who took bribes to allow prostitution in the area. But that was decades ago and the modern government here has turned over an entirely new leaf.
Shively is a suburb of Louisville and features a number of unique communities where you can find rental properties. It started when the Shively family, along with William Pope and Abner Field, opened a mill and tavern. It's grown to a city with over 15,000 residents, situated along the Louisville and Nashville Turnpike. Home values here are less than half what the Kentucky average is, meaning you can find cheap property rentals easily. Neighboring communities include St. Dennis, Pleasure Ridge Park, Parkway Village, Audubon Park, Lynnview, Valley Station and Fairdale, and there are rentals available in these communities, as well. See more
Finding an apartment in Shively that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.