Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

87 Apartments for rent in Shively, KY with balcony

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Shively
1 Unit Available
3722 Dixie Hwy
3722 Dixie Highway, Shively, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1600 sqft
READ BEFORE INQUIRING. Email or text ONLY for inquiries. Current remodel!! Scheduled to be complete 6/15/20.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Shively
1 Unit Available
1834 Kendall Lane
1834 Kendall Lane, Shively, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Rental House - Here is the information on it: *3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, *Unfinished basement *1,100 Sq. Ft. *Hardwood Floors *All electric. *This will be a SMOKE-FREE house. (must smoke outside only) *Rent=$1,000.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shively
1 Unit Available
1806 Oehrle Dr
1806 Oehrle Drive, Shively, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1900 sqft
This type of home is hard to find! The home boasts 4-5 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, hardwood floors, tile, a large front and back yard with covered patio, lots of parking and large garage.
Results within 1 mile of Shively

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Pleasure Ridge Park
1 Unit Available
1602 Clover Street
1602 Clover Street, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$770
820 sqft
This beautiful apartment home is located in Louisville, KYs southwest. It is centrally located near shopping and dining. Located off of Dixie Hwy.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
St. Dennis
1 Unit Available
3109 Wilkie Rd
3109 Wilkie Road, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
975 sqft
This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath brick home with Basement is located in the St. Dennis neighborhood features a fenced in backyard and a 2 car detached garage in the heart of Shively! RENT RANGE $1099-$1199. Lease Option. No section 8.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Louisville
1 Unit Available
1218 Oleanda Ave
1218 Oleanda Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
Rental Houses, 1218 Oleanda Ave., Louisville, KY 40215 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Deck Fenced Deck Rental Home - Big one story 3 to 4 bedroom home with a large entry foyer. Very spacious rooms, including the kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Algonquin
1 Unit Available
1743 Algonquin Parkway
1743 Algonquin Parkway, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$988
906 sqft
1743 Algonquin Parkway - Nice 3 bedroom/1 bathroom 2 story Townhouse unit in the Laselle Place Subdivision. Close to public transportation. Ready to move in today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4466335)
Results within 5 miles of Shively
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
$
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,255
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Patriot Crossing Apartments
7103 Yorktown Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Valley Station
13 Units Available
Valley Farms Apartment Homes
10200 Renaissance Valley Way, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$872
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1405 sqft
Spacious 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer connections. Community has a BBQ area with gas grill, pool, and sundeck. Close to Riverport Industrial Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Phoenix Hill
31 Units Available
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,001
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
3 Units Available
Ledgewood
6100 Ledgewood Pkwy, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$719
825 sqft
Ledgewood is a premier community situated on beautifully manicured grounds with panoramic wooded views in every direction. Our location is second to none, with close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment and major highways.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Phoenix Hill
10 Units Available
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
918 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Butchertown
28 Units Available
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
37 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Irish Hill
90 Units Available
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,059
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Business District
9 Units Available
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:08pm
$
Old Louisville
3 Units Available
Cardinal Village
1800 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
575 sqft
One-bedroom apartments within walking distance of the University of Louisville, in historic Old Louisville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchen with energy efficient appliances and breakfast bar; community features 24-hour laundry facilities and free resident parking.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Butchertown
1 Unit Available
709 E Washington St
709 East Washington Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
703 sqft
Flexible Lease in NULU! 1 Bed/1 Bath, tall ceilings, old world charm. Located a block from E. Main St.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
324 E Main St
324 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1085 sqft
Most affordable condo in upscale Fleur de Lis! Maintenance fee paid by owner. 2 Bedroom/2 Bath with laundry hook-ups in unit. Secured basement garage parking with 2 assigned spots. Unit is unfurnished and also for sale MLS#1544300.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Bradley
1 Unit Available
620 Eastern Pkwy
620 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
Spacious and sunny 1 bedroom, 1 bath remodeled apartment in a charming quiet building. Stainless appliances, dishwasher, hardwood floors, tiled bathroom, nice landscaping, arched doorway, large front porch and a large off-street parking area.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Beechmont
1 Unit Available
4634 Southcrest Dr
4634 Southcrest Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Recently remodeled ranch duplex for rent in charming area of Beechmont. Located on the most beautiful street in this area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Deer Park
1 Unit Available
1601 Newburg Rd
1601 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2040 sqft
PERFECT FOR 4 STUDENTS! 4 large bedrooms, two on each level with full bath. Excellent condition wit upgraded kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors, fireplace, sunroom and first floor laundry room.
City Guide for Shively, KY

Shively, Kentucky used to be nicknamed "Lively Shively" because the town was once regarded with ill repute due to the large number of whiskey distilleries and a certain police chief who took bribes to allow prostitution in the area. But that was decades ago and the modern government here has turned over an entirely new leaf.

Shively is a suburb of Louisville and features a number of unique communities where you can find rental properties. It started when the Shively family, along with William Pope and Abner Field, opened a mill and tavern. It's grown to a city with over 15,000 residents, situated along the Louisville and Nashville Turnpike. Home values here are less than half what the Kentucky average is, meaning you can find cheap property rentals easily. Neighboring communities include St. Dennis, Pleasure Ridge Park, Parkway Village, Audubon Park, Lynnview, Valley Station and Fairdale, and there are rentals available in these communities, as well. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Shively, KY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Shively renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

