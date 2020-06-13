87 Apartments for rent in Shively, KY with balcony
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 4
1 of 1
1 of 21
1 of 1
1 of 4
1 of 10
1 of 65
1 of 24
1 of 29
1 of 4
1 of 8
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 25
1 of 14
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 23
1 of 8
1 of 44
1 of 18
Shively, Kentucky used to be nicknamed "Lively Shively" because the town was once regarded with ill repute due to the large number of whiskey distilleries and a certain police chief who took bribes to allow prostitution in the area. But that was decades ago and the modern government here has turned over an entirely new leaf.
Shively is a suburb of Louisville and features a number of unique communities where you can find rental properties. It started when the Shively family, along with William Pope and Abner Field, opened a mill and tavern. It's grown to a city with over 15,000 residents, situated along the Louisville and Nashville Turnpike. Home values here are less than half what the Kentucky average is, meaning you can find cheap property rentals easily. Neighboring communities include St. Dennis, Pleasure Ridge Park, Parkway Village, Audubon Park, Lynnview, Valley Station and Fairdale, and there are rentals available in these communities, as well. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Shively renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.