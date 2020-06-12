/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:17 PM
104 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shively, KY
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Shively
1 Unit Available
4005 Delores Avenue
4005 Delores Avenue, Shively, KY
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
This first floor 2BD/1BA apartment located close to Dixie Highway and I-264 has all utilities included, off street parking with oven and fridge included. This unit DOES accept section 8 and other housing assistance.
Results within 1 mile of Shively
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Taylor Berry
265 Units Available
Vesta Derby Oaks
3237 Utah Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$709
668 sqft
Vesta Derby Oaks offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Louisville KY apartments in a pet friendly community.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hallmark
1 Unit Available
2726 Algonquin Parkway
2726 Algonquin Parkway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$599
Rental Houses, 2726 Algonquin Pkwy.,, Louisville, KY 40210 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Partially Fenced Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the west end of Louisville. Partially fenced yard and washer/dryer hook-ups. Convenient location.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1380 Dixie Highway
1380 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
1085 sqft
Rental Houses, 1380 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40210 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Garage Fenced Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. This home has washer/dryer hook-ups, a detached 1-car garage, and a fenced in back yard. (RLNE4439054)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Taylor Berry
1 Unit Available
820 Winkler Avenue
820 Winkler Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$699
672 sqft
Rental Homes, 820 Winkler Ave., Louisville, KY 40208 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Carport Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the south end of Louisville.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Algonquin
1 Unit Available
1604 Algonquin Parkway Unit 2
1604 Algonquin Parkway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$675
600 sqft
Nice 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNIT - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH SECOND FLOOR UNIT. APPLIANCES INCLUDED. LAUNDRY HOOK UP IN BASEMENT. DRIVE WAY PARKING WITH CARPORT No Pets Allowed (RLNE4121401)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Taylor Berry
1 Unit Available
1315 Thornberry Ave.
1315 Thornberry Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
726 sqft
Rental Houses, 1315 Thornberry Ave., Louisville, KY 40215 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced Rental Home - Very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. This home comes with a dining room, fenced in back yard, central air, and washer/dryer hook-ups. (RLNE3812486)
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Pleasure Ridge Park
1 Unit Available
1602 Clover Street
1602 Clover Street, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$770
820 sqft
This beautiful apartment home is located in Louisville, KYs southwest. It is centrally located near shopping and dining. Located off of Dixie Hwy.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Algonquin
1 Unit Available
638 Jordan Ave
638 Jordan Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1448 sqft
Just renovated and ready for you. 2 bedrooms. Garage and extra big yard.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
St. Dennis
1 Unit Available
4907 Saddlebrook Lane
4907 Saddlebrook Lane, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
For lease is this rehabbed two bedroom apartment with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Apartment is on second floor of four plex building and has secure front entry and parking lot for the building.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
South Louisville
1 Unit Available
737 Heywood Avenue
737 Heywood Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$795
854 sqft
FREE FIRST MONTH RENT OPEN TUESDAYS @ 3:00pm Churchill Downs Area 2 bedroom 1 bath Newly renovated Home is ready to move in. Requirement 1. Income $2550 a month 2. Employed at least one year 3. Good landlord references for last 3 years 4.
Results within 5 miles of Shively
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
5 Units Available
Patriot Crossing Apartments
7103 Yorktown Rd, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Butchertown
29 Units Available
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Germantown
7 Units Available
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
$
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
$
37 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1114 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
Old Louisville
16 Units Available
Urban Flats
735 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$897
982 sqft
With a central location in the heart of the equally historic and trendy\ndowntown Louisville, Urban Flats is a beautifully renovated apartment\ncommunity that offers style, convenience, and charm.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Iroquois
3 Units Available
Iroquois Garden
518 Iroquois Ave, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$820
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Phoenix Hill
31 Units Available
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Business District
9 Units Available
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$915
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Irish Hill
93 Units Available
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Phoenix Hill
10 Units Available
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
918 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
$
2 Units Available
Ledgewood
6100 Ledgewood Pkwy, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$719
825 sqft
Ledgewood is a premier community situated on beautifully manicured grounds with panoramic wooded views in every direction. Our location is second to none, with close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment and major highways.