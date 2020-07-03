All apartments in Midway
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:11 AM

144 Carriage Lane

144 Carriage Lane · (859) 309-9648
Location

144 Carriage Lane, Midway, KY 40347

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Midway Beauty! This home is all you've been looking for. A 2-story home on a corner lot with lots of room on nearly half acre lot . Home has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, new carpet upstairs, new vinyl in bathrooms, large deck for entertaining, 2 storage sheds, a place to park your boat or RV in backyard. Many features you'll fall in love with when you tour this home. You'll love the views as this home currently backs up to greenspace. Call today for your private showing. Pets negotiable. Tenant pays E,W,G.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Carriage Lane have any available units?
144 Carriage Lane has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 144 Carriage Lane have?
Some of 144 Carriage Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Carriage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
144 Carriage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Carriage Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 Carriage Lane is pet friendly.
Does 144 Carriage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 144 Carriage Lane offers parking.
Does 144 Carriage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Carriage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Carriage Lane have a pool?
No, 144 Carriage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 144 Carriage Lane have accessible units?
No, 144 Carriage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Carriage Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 Carriage Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Carriage Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Carriage Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
