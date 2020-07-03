144 Carriage Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Midway Beauty! This home is all you've been looking for. A 2-story home on a corner lot with lots of room on nearly half acre lot . Home has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, new carpet upstairs, new vinyl in bathrooms, large deck for entertaining, 2 storage sheds, a place to park your boat or RV in backyard. Many features you'll fall in love with when you tour this home. You'll love the views as this home currently backs up to greenspace. Call today for your private showing. Pets negotiable. Tenant pays E,W,G.