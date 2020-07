Amenities

7128 Blue Stream Available 08/10/20 7128 Blue Stream Court - Great home located near Fort Knox and great shopping areas. This home features 4 great sized bedrooms along with 2 1/2 baths. The second floor contains a large sized laundry room with a full bathroom and 2 storage closets. In the backyard, there is a deck with a covering, and built in fire ring great for cookouts. For more storage, there is a large attached garage and shed in the backyard.



Call (270) 351-8055 to schedule your showing.



(RLNE5886897)