shelby county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
65 Apartments for rent in Shelby County, KY📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Cedargate Apartments (KY)
310 Midland Boulevard, Shelbyville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
864 sqft
Cedargate Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
2 Units Available
Midland Townhomes
452 Midland Boulevard, Shelbyville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$700
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Midland Townhomes in Shelbyville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Shelby County
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
11 Units Available
Sova
11707 Nansemond Pl, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$849
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1032 sqft
Redecorated commodious garden apartments with vast closets, dishwashers, air conditioning and balconies. Community with playground and swimming pool. Walk to the Summit and Springhurst shopping centers, and enjoy the convenience of being near major expressways.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,140
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1517 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
14 Units Available
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
Luxury apartment community offers modern fixtures, numerous floor plans, and high ceilings throughout. Wood-grain flooring and chef-ready kitchens with granite countertops in all units. On-site amenities include cyber cafe, coffee bar, and lounging pool.
Last updated July 23 at 12:13 AM
30 Units Available
Avoca Apartments
1405 Avoca Ridge Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$975
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1130 sqft
Come home to your own private oasis at Avoca Apartments, featuring brand new apartment homes in Louisville, KY. Here at Avoca Apartments, youll be a part of a lifestyle that defines contemporary and convenient living.
Last updated July 23 at 12:11 AM
41 Units Available
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$919
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1406 sqft
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 22 at 11:26 AM
15 Units Available
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,290
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax in your expansive living room with hardwood inspired flooring, indulge in your favorite recipes with your fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and kitchen island, or showcase your inner sommelier with our specialized
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
12502 Brothers Ave
12502 Brothers Avenue, Middletown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1590 sqft
Great home with 2 living spaces, eat-in kitchen, laundry room, 2.5 baths and a garage. Master suite includes a walk-in closet and full attached bath. 2 other large bedrooms and hall bath complete the 2nd floor.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4312 Timothy Way
4312 Timothy Way, Oldham County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Renovated home. New floors, new paint, new heating and air, updated kitchen. Laundry room.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6316 Hwy 329
6316 Kentucky Highway 329, Crestwood, KY
Studio
$1,250
1488 sqft
This property is listed as a residential only for a live-in professional. It is not listed for rent to a residential tenant. Property was completely overhauled in 2006 and served well as a small real estate office for two years. .
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Coldstream
5005 Winding Spring Circle
5005 Winding Spring Circle, Coldstream, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1477 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Worthington Hills
Treis Condominiums
11917 Tazwell Drive, Worthington Hills, KY
2 Bedrooms
$925
966 sqft
This unit is on the 1st Floor. located near the intersection of Westport Rd. & Murphy ln and less than 1 mile to I-265 Gene Snyder and Westport Road Exit. Very close to Ford Plant LG&E paid by tenant Water , Trash & HOA - included in the rent.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14027 Spring Mill Road
14027 Spring Mill Road, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,965
2300 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed Home with Space Galore! - Beautiful well maintained home for rent in Forest Springs with much to offer. Spacious 3,775 total sqft. 4 bedroom home has a first floor master bedroom with attached bath. 3 huge rooms on 2nd level.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13306 Harris Ridge Ct.
13306 Harris Ridge Court, Middletown, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2475 sqft
13306 Harris Ridge Ct. Available 08/01/20 Awesome Home in Middletown - Traditional 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with huge master suite.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
12507 Townepark Way #104
12507 Townepark Way, Middletown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Another great listing from Kentuckiana Property Management! Ground floor corner unit, fresh paint throughout, new luxury vinyl plank flooring and extremely clean! Don't miss out on this Incredible value for this 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo with
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
103 Beckley Ridge Lane
103 Beckley Ridge Lane, Middletown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1415 sqft
Beautiful Middletown 2 Bedroom 2 Bath First Floor Condo - Beautiful condo located in one of the best locations in Louisville.
Results within 10 miles of Shelby County
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Lyndon
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$828
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
28 Units Available
Briarwood
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$902
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Hurstbourne
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$895
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
33 Units Available
Hurstbourne Acres
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Kendal on Taylorsville
4004 Keighley Park Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,025
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1762 sqft
Open floor plans and luxury amenities make this community ideal. Apartments feature chef-ready kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-grain flooring, lots of storage, and large private balconies. On-site pool, tennis court, and yoga studio available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
18 Units Available
Champion Farms
3700 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$905
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Springhurst Towne Center. Apartments with private entrances, walk-in laundry rooms and kitchen pantries in a pet-friendly community with a large bark park. On-site tanning salon, spa, swimming pool, gym and more.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Shelby County area include Bellarmine University, Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Georgetown College, University of Kentucky, and University of Louisville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Louisville, Lexington, Jeffersonville, Florence, and New Albany have apartments for rent.
