Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed

The Astaire - Property Id: 192852



the Astire' is a 10 unit building that has been fully updated located in Fort Thomas. The Astire has everything you're looking for in a 2 bedroom.

Free street parking and spots on side of the building. Free storage closets. Laundry room with coin-operated laundry.

Benefits of living with Courtyard Properties

24-hour emergency maintenance.

Uncompromising commitment to quality and care.

Important information:

Cats only (fees apply)

Resident responsible for electric

Heat, Water, and Sanitation PAID!

No Dogs Allowed



