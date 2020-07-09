357 Jerlou Lane

Amenities

Available FOR LEASE in September! Lovely Edgewood-Location Location! Spacious 12-room all brick 4-Bedroom, 3.5 Bath 2-Story Home on Cul-de-Sac Street w/large, flat, fenced backyard. Convenient location near St Elizabeth hospital, Crestview Hills town center/farmer's market, President's Park, recently voted one of the best places to live! Spacious owner's suite w/ adjoining full bathroom, & large walk-in closet. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood burning fireplace. Great room addition on level one w/ walkout to large, fenced backyard. 2-Car garage. Updates throughout! Welcome AGENTS!