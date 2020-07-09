All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:52 AM

357 Jerlou Lane

357 Jerlou Lane · (859) 835-0598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

357 Jerlou Lane, Edgewood, KY 41017
Plus Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3600 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available FOR LEASE in September! Lovely Edgewood-Location Location! Spacious 12-room all brick 4-Bedroom, 3.5 Bath 2-Story Home on Cul-de-Sac Street w/large, flat, fenced backyard. Convenient location near St Elizabeth hospital, Crestview Hills town center/farmer's market, President's Park, recently voted one of the best places to live! Spacious owner's suite w/ adjoining full bathroom, & large walk-in closet. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood burning fireplace. Great room addition on level one w/ walkout to large, fenced backyard. 2-Car garage. Updates throughout! Welcome AGENTS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Jerlou Lane have any available units?
357 Jerlou Lane has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 357 Jerlou Lane have?
Some of 357 Jerlou Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 Jerlou Lane currently offering any rent specials?
357 Jerlou Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Jerlou Lane pet-friendly?
No, 357 Jerlou Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 357 Jerlou Lane offer parking?
Yes, 357 Jerlou Lane offers parking.
Does 357 Jerlou Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 357 Jerlou Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Jerlou Lane have a pool?
No, 357 Jerlou Lane does not have a pool.
Does 357 Jerlou Lane have accessible units?
No, 357 Jerlou Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Jerlou Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 Jerlou Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Jerlou Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 Jerlou Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
