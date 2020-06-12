/
2 bedroom apartments
107 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Covington, KY
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Licking Riverside
7 Units Available
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1331 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated February 27 at 04:27pm
Eastside Covington
2 Units Available
River's Edge at Eastside Pointe
1028 Greenup St, Covington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1172 sqft
Easy access to downtown Cincinnati and I-71. Pet-friendly community with a health and fitness center and a pavilion with outdoor dining. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers and unique open floor plans.
Results within 1 mile of Covington
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Business District
13 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1396 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
$
Central Business District
62 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
Taylors Landing
31 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1182 sqft
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Central Business District
22 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Wilder
1 Unit Available
Vista Pointe
120 Vista Pointe Drive, Wilder, KY
2 Bedrooms
$839
995 sqft
110 Vista Pointe Dr Apt.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
922 Weninger Circle
922 Weninger Circle, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in West End - Luxury townhouse in the West End.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
639 Main Street
639 Main Street, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Absolutely stunning fully furnished 2 beds, 2 bathroom unit in the heart of downtown..1 block away from Jeff Ruby Steakhouse, and Arnolf. Elevator opens up directly to the unit, featuring open floor plan with top notch finishes.
Results within 5 miles of Covington
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Dayton
125 Units Available
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1084 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Elsmere
26 Units Available
Overlook Apartment Homes
3000 Stoneybrook Ln, Elsmere, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1054 sqft
Located in Elsmere, just minutes from Cincinnati and Florence Mall. Luxury community is pet-friendly and features a resort-style pool and fitness center. Units have granite counters, hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Mount Auburn
23 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
East Walnut HIlls
14 Units Available
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
East Walnut HIlls
4 Units Available
Residences at DeSales Plaza
1550 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Located in East Walnut Hills, residents can expect gas fireplace, bay windows, walk-in closets and eco-friendly heating. Community benefits feature wheelchair access, elevator and secure parking. Complex houses retail outlets such as Cafe DeSales Coffee.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Walnut Hills
21 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Westwood
5 Units Available
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$705
705 sqft
Experience contemporary Cincinnati living in this downtown apartment block. Sparkling swimming pool, controlled entry doors and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Units have window coverings and walk-in closets. Close to Interstate 75.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mount Adams
4 Units Available
Mt. Adams Living
1055 Saint Paul Pl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1027 sqft
Nicely crafted homes in the charming Mount Adams neighborhood. Tenants have access to a fitness center and swimming pool. Within walking distance of Eden Park, Krohn Conservatory and the Cincinnati Art Museum. Close to I-71.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Delaware Crossing Apartments
1800 Brentwood Ln, Independence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$820
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Delaware Crossing Apartments in Independence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Westwood
18 Units Available
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$680
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 8 at 11:03am
Evanston
4 Units Available
Idlewild Apartments
3623 Clarion Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
990 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Idlewild Apartments in Cincinnati. View photos, descriptions and more!
