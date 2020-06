Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This city flat is in the heart of downtown Covington! It is within walking distance of Main Strauss Village, so you can grab a bite to eat and hit up happy hour without having to fight for parking. If parking is a concern for you though, no need to fear because the 5th St. Parking garage is just feet from your front door.



This apartment has beautiful wood flooring and a roof top deck right off of the newly remodeled kitchen, this is sure to be the perfect place for you and your friends to unwind after a fun Saturday night.

Contact us to schedule a showing.