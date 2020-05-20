375 Paige Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath home is now available for rent!



Features include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, and a back yard that backs up to an empty field for added privacy!



Rental Requirements:



-1 Year minimum lease

-Credit score of 600 or higher



PET FRIENDLY!



-Pets are allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $250.00



To schedule your self-showing, please visit our website at www.walnutvalleyproperties.com and click "schedule a showing".

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.