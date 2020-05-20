All apartments in Bowling Green
375 Paige Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

375 Paige Avenue

375 Paige Ave · No Longer Available
Location

375 Paige Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath home is now available for rent!

Features include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, and a back yard that backs up to an empty field for added privacy!

Rental Requirements:

-1 Year minimum lease
-Credit score of 600 or higher

PET FRIENDLY!

-Pets are allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $250.00

To schedule your self-showing, please visit our website at www.walnutvalleyproperties.com and click "schedule a showing".
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Paige Avenue have any available units?
375 Paige Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowling Green, KY.
How much is rent in Bowling Green, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowling Green Rent Report.
Is 375 Paige Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
375 Paige Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Paige Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 375 Paige Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 375 Paige Avenue offer parking?
No, 375 Paige Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 375 Paige Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 Paige Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Paige Avenue have a pool?
No, 375 Paige Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 375 Paige Avenue have accessible units?
No, 375 Paige Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Paige Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 Paige Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 375 Paige Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 Paige Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
