Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM
128 Apartments for rent in Haysville, KS📍
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Haysville
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
335 S Jane St, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$695
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$770
1169 sqft
Welcome to your new apartment home with Bridgewater. This 96-unit family friendly community is set in a southern suburb of Wichita, in the city of Haysville, Kansas.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Haysville
1 Unit Available
6895 S. Broadway lot # 246
6895 South Broadway Avenue, Haysville, KS
3 Bedrooms
$650
960 sqft
Haysville Area - 12 by 80 Modular Home Central Heat/Air Haysville School District Washer/Dryer Hook ups 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Lot Rent included No Pets Allowed (RLNE5764291)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Haysville
1 Unit Available
182 N Marlen Dr
182 Marlen Drive, Haysville, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1976 sqft
3BR 2BA in Haysville with a finished basement and fenced backyard. This is a large home with a lot of finished square footage. Rent is $975/month and the deposit is $975. Owner is a licensed real estate agent. Please beware of scammers.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Haysville
1 Unit Available
201 E Karla
201 East Karla Avenue, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Marchant Grove Townhomes. Luxury Independent Living 55 and older without a mortgage!! Featuring 1,100 sq. ft. of living space, 2 bedrooms, walk-in closet/storm room with concrete walls and ceiling, wide door openings, and a walk-in shower.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Haysville
1 Unit Available
142 S Lamar Ave
142 Lamar Court, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$670
This cozy, well maintained 2 bedroom home is a delight. 2 bedroom 1 full bath, Central heat & air, washer/dryer hook-ups fenced yard and a small patio in backyard. Trees 1 car garage. Large appliances: stove Ready for you to call it home.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Haysville
1 Unit Available
220 Sunset
220 Sunset Avenue, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
2200 sqft
220 Sunset - Property Id: 224561 220 Sunset ?Haysville,KS Rent: $1,025.00 ?Deposit: $1,025.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Residents pay gas, electric, water, trash, lawn care and pest control.
Results within 5 miles of Haysville
1 of 67
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1351 E Longhorn Dr
1351 Longhorn Drive, Derby, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2602 sqft
Click your heels together, you're moving to Derby! We have a gorgeous home sitting along a wooded creek area that contains 4 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
3105 W Dora
3105 West Dora Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! - This house wont last long! Oversized yard with outside storage space, fence, and fire pit.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Central
1 Unit Available
504 W Pawnee St
504 West Pawnee Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
Nice, cozy home for rent. 2 bedrooms plus 1. New flooring, paint and blinds. Hardwood floors & carpet in the house. Stove included. Prefer no pet, if approved for a pet, pet rent and deposit will be added. Non smokers (RLNE2122843)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South Central
1 Unit Available
1856 S. Laura St.
1856 Laura Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
792 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath on Large Corner Lot - Cute 2 bed 1 bath home on a large corner lot. This home features a large laundry/mud room and a 1 car detached garage. (RLNE5857976)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Village
1 Unit Available
3233 S Illinois
3233 South Illinois Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1325 sqft
Newly Updated Townhome- 3 bdrm/2.5 bath - Property Id: 275447 Welcome to our spacious 3 level recently updated townhome. Enjoy this well maintained traditional floor plan with new flooring and neutral colors throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South City
1 Unit Available
1614 Tulsa Street East
1614 Tulsa Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath. Hardwood floors Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1614-tulsa-st-e-wichita-ks-67216-usa-unit-1/b5451fd9-c63b-4d18-9232-359b1cd3d966 (RLNE5836181)
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Central
1 Unit Available
2236 S Washington
2236 South Washington Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
624 sqft
2236 S Washington Available 07/05/20 Cozy Home with Detached Garage and Large Back Yard - 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE Available July 5, 2020 - Preleasing NOW!! Rent: $675/mth Deposit: $675 (deposit & leasing fee) Pet Fee: $250 for first
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1822 S. Bonn #2
1822 South Bonn Avenue, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$400
556 sqft
Cozy Affordable 1 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 271704 1822 S. Bonn #2 Wichita, KS Rent: $400.00 Deposit: $400.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
McCormick
1 Unit Available
1326 S. Vine
1326 South Vine Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$415
500 sqft
1326 S. Vine - Property Id: 291081 1322 S. Vine #3 ?Wichita,KS Rent: $415.00 ?Deposit: $415.00 Pets: No Pets Please Utilities: The resident pays gas and electric. Bedrooms: 1 Baths: 1 Heat and air: Yes Kitchen: Refrigerator and range.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Wichita
1 Unit Available
3016 S Euclid
3016 Euclid Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Cute family home in quiet southwest Wichita neighborhood - Come home to this very well-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with another room that can be used as an office/den and a bonus room and family room in the basement.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
1707 Evergreen Ct.
1707 Evergreen Court, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Derby Duplex - 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,700 SQFT Central air Finished basement Washer/dryer hook ups 2 car garage Derby schools Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 1200.00 rent 1000.00 deposit 35.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southwest Wichita
1 Unit Available
2926 S Vine St
2926 South Vine Street, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$950
1216 sqft
Southwest (31st St S & Seneca) 4 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - $950 - Completely Remodeled - ALL NEW - Fenced Backyard - Laundry Room w washer/dryer hookups - Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, and Microwave - Deposit - $950 - Pet Fee - $295 - No Application Fee -
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Oakwood Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
918 S Honeybrook Ln
918 South Honeybrook Lane, Derby, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2909 sqft
NEWLY LISTED! Large 4 bedroom (plus office), 3 bath quad level home in Derby.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
South Seneca
1 Unit Available
5480 S. Gold St. - 400
5480 South Gold Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Townhome in a nice, quiet community! Enjoy the lovely, walk-out view of the pond and the brand new finishes on this newly renovated 2 bed, 1.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1708 S St Paul
1708 South Saint Paul Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1708 S St Paul 3 bed 1 Bath - Super cute, spacious 3 bed 1 bath with fenced in yard! Ready for move in! Window coverings already in place. Large 3rd br was actually former garage. Could be used as a br or large family room. (RLNE5743090)
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1904 S Fern
1904 South Fern Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1458 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home - 3 bedroom, 1 bath, washer dryer hookups, Central heat & air, Large fenced backyard and 1 car attached garage $825 Rent $700 Security Deposit $35 Application fee PER adult $150 non refundable pet fee per pet Tenants
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stanley-Aley
1 Unit Available
1809 S Millwood
1809 South Millwood, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1998 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Home - 3 bed 3 bath Unfinished basement 1,998 SQFT No pets Fenced in backyard with shed Central heating/air West high Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn 900.00 rent 750.00 deposit 35.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Pleasantview
1 Unit Available
814 N Georgie Ave
814 North Georgie, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$840
Ready for you to call home. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Ceiling fans throughout. Newly refinished hardwood floors in bedrooms. Central heat and air, full laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and pantry. Newer paint, blinds, & tile. Very nice home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Haysville, the median rent is $552 for a studio, $655 for a 1-bedroom, $871 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,182 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Haysville, check out our monthly Haysville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Haysville area include Wichita State University, and Friends University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Haysville from include Wichita, Valley Center, Maize, Newton, and Halstead.