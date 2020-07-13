/
pet friendly apartments
87 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Haysville, KS
Haysville
Bridgewater Apartments
335 S Jane St, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$845
1150 sqft
Welcome to your new apartment home with Bridgewater. This 96-unit family friendly community is set in a southern suburb of Wichita, in the city of Haysville, Kansas.
Haysville
201 E Karla
201 East Karla Avenue, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Marchant Grove Townhomes. Luxury Independent Living 55 and older without a mortgage!! Featuring 1,100 sq. ft. of living space, 2 bedrooms, walk-in closet/storm room with concrete walls and ceiling, wide door openings, and a walk-in shower.
Haysville
220 Sunset
220 Sunset Avenue, Haysville, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
2200 sqft
220 Sunset - Property Id: 224561 220 Sunset ?Haysville,KS Rent: $1,025.00 ?Deposit: $1,025.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Residents pay gas, electric, water, trash, lawn care and pest control.
Results within 1 mile of Haysville
2611 W. Oxberry 2611
2611 West Oxberry Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
Coming Soon for Rent! Haysville Schools - (RLNE5891094)
Results within 5 miles of Haysville
South City
1121 E Crowley St
1121 Crowley Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
840 sqft
Come and check out this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Single Family Home with a LARGE Backyard! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home is perfect for your family! The shaded backyard has a large cement patio which is great for entertaining.
Southwest Village
3239 S Illinois Ave
3239 South Illinois Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$895
Available 07/21/20 Beautiful Remodel- 3 Bdrm/ 2 Bath - Property Id: 220184 Newly updated lower level 3 bdrm/ 2 bath with finished basement, full utility room, extra family room, and off-street parking.
McCormick
1326 S. Vine
1326 South Vine Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$415
500 sqft
1326 S. Vine - Property Id: 291081 1322 S. Vine #3 ?Wichita,KS Rent: $415.00 ?Deposit: $415.00 Pets: No Pets Please Utilities: The resident pays gas and electric. Bedrooms: 1 Baths: 1 Heat and air: Yes Kitchen: Refrigerator and range.
535 S Derby
535 South Derby, Derby, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
535 S Derby Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON! 3 bed home in Derby - 3 bed 1 bath No basement Central air Washer/dryer hook ups in kitchen 1,050 SQFT Derby schools Small dogs negotiable with one time non refundable pet fee Tenant responsible for all
4226 S Boyd St
4226 South Boyd Street, Wichita, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2013 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This large home is conveniently located near Hoover & MacArthur, close to cessna, and in the Haysville School District. Living room and dining room has vaulted ceilings, fireplace and ceiling fan.
Stanley-Aley
1714 S. Euclid St. - A
1714 Euclid Street, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$495
600 sqft
This centrally located 1 bedroom home has been recently updated with new flooring throughout. Kitchen appliances included with apartment. Within short driving distance to both Newman University and Friends University! .
Stanley-Aley
1708 S St Paul
1708 South Saint Paul Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1708 S St Paul 3 bed 1 Bath - Super cute, spacious 3 bed 1 bath with fenced in yard! Ready for move in! Window coverings already in place. Large 3rd br was actually former garage. Could be used as a br or large family room. (RLNE5743090)
Stanley-Aley
1904 S Fern
1904 South Fern Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1458 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home - 3 bedroom, 1 bath, washer dryer hookups, Central heat & air, Large fenced backyard and 1 car attached garage $825 Rent $700 Security Deposit $35 Application fee PER adult $150 non refundable pet fee per pet Tenants
Southwest Village
3142 S Illinois Cir
3142 South Illinois Circle, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1608 sqft
Just remodeled 3br, 2bath house is conveniently located near West Street & 31st Street South, with easy access to 235. Main floor has living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen has new stainless steel appliances.
South City
2617 Victoria Street
2617 S Victoria Ave, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$645
834 sqft
Coming Soon!! Two Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House with fenced back yard and one car attached garage. Fridge and stove will be provided. Washer and dryer hookups in separate laundry room.
South City
1104 Luther East
1104 E Luther St, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home on a corner lot with attached 1 car garage and fenced back yard! Kitchen appliances include fridge and oven range. Washer/Dryer hookups in separate laundry room.
South City
2576 South Mosley Street
2576 S Mosley Ave, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
896 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House. Fresh paint, new flooring, new kitchen. Kitchen appliances include Fridge/Freezer and Oven Range. Washer/dryer hookups in separate laundry room. Large fenced in back yard with two sheds.
Southwest Village
3909 W. 31st St. S. - 301
3909 W 31st St S 301, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$795
1347 sqft
Quiet Townhome Community 2 BR - 2 BR, 2 BA - Washer/Dryer Hookups - Private Patio - Appliances - Shades - Ceiling Fans - Fireplace - Pets Welcome with Approval! Rent amount shown is for monthly auto-pay schedule.
Stanley-Aley
1638 S. Dodge
1638 South Dodge Avenue, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1038 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with fenced yard, gated driveway, and large garden shed. Updated bathrooms and kitchen supplied with fridge, oven range, dishwasher and microwave.
Stanley-Aley
3105 W Dora
3105 West Dora Street, Wichita, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
720 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! - This house wont last long! Oversized yard with outside storage space, fence, and fire pit.
Results within 10 miles of Haysville
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue, Wichita, KS
Studio
$795
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
854 sqft
Live the good life at Pinnacle Apartments in Wichita! Our 429 W. Central Ave location in Wichita's 67203 area is a convenient place to move. Choose from 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options. Contact us to book a time that we can give you a tour.
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$704
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
978 sqft
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2.
Westlink
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St, Wichita, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
932 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Gardens Village, an all adult unique community with elevator access. Our residents enjoy daily activities such as playing bridge, dominoes, exercise class, jigsaw puzzles, and more.
North Riverside
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
$649
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Twin Lakes an adult, unique community with elevator access and completely gated community offering many amenities. All apartments provide outside entrances.
Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St, Wichita, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$809
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1070 sqft
Berkshire Apartments and Townhomes have on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers and parking. Access to gym, business center, playground and sports courts. Conveniently located just off of I-235.
