4914 Looman St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 04/10/20 4914 E Looman is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located near E 21st St N and N Oliver St. The home features central heat and air, 2-car attached garage, full finished basement, fenced backyard with mature trees and wood deck plus kitchen equipped with oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher and double basin sink with disposal. The main level features a living room with access to the rear deck and fenced yard, dining area, kitchen, all three bedrooms, two to the rear with the master at the front, two bathrooms, one guest bathroom, and one ensuite master. The basement features a family room with separate snug/den or office plus washer/dryer hookups.



PET POLICY

Our single-family homes have differing pet policies as per owners' instructions. Most homes allow dogs up to 30lbs, and cats, however, others might allow larger dogs, or not allow pets at all. Contact us for details of the pet policy for this property.



(RLNE2246828)