All apartments in Wichita
Find more places like 4914 Looman St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
4914 Looman St
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:00 AM

4914 Looman St

4914 East Looman Street · (316) 264-1987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wichita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4914 East Looman Street, Wichita, KS 67220

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 04/10/20 4914 E Looman is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located near E 21st St N and N Oliver St. The home features central heat and air, 2-car attached garage, full finished basement, fenced backyard with mature trees and wood deck plus kitchen equipped with oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher and double basin sink with disposal. The main level features a living room with access to the rear deck and fenced yard, dining area, kitchen, all three bedrooms, two to the rear with the master at the front, two bathrooms, one guest bathroom, and one ensuite master. The basement features a family room with separate snug/den or office plus washer/dryer hookups.

PET POLICY
Our single-family homes have differing pet policies as per owners' instructions. Most homes allow dogs up to 30lbs, and cats, however, others might allow larger dogs, or not allow pets at all. Contact us for details of the pet policy for this property.

(RLNE2246828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 Looman St have any available units?
4914 Looman St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 4914 Looman St have?
Some of 4914 Looman St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 Looman St currently offering any rent specials?
4914 Looman St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 Looman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4914 Looman St is pet friendly.
Does 4914 Looman St offer parking?
Yes, 4914 Looman St does offer parking.
Does 4914 Looman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 Looman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 Looman St have a pool?
No, 4914 Looman St does not have a pool.
Does 4914 Looman St have accessible units?
No, 4914 Looman St does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 Looman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4914 Looman St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4914 Looman St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa West
1503 N West St
Wichita, KS 67203
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700
Wichita, KS 67206
Crown Chase
1010 N Ridge Rd
Wichita, KS 67212
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave
Wichita, KS 67203
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St
Wichita, KS 67209
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street
Wichita, KS 67213
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St
Wichita, KS 67226

Similar Pages

Wichita 1 BedroomsWichita 2 Bedrooms
Wichita Apartments with BalconyWichita Apartments with Parking
Wichita Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ponca City, OKHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
Newton, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity