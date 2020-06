Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coming Soon!! Two Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House with fenced back yard and one car attached garage. Fridge and stove will be provided. Washer and dryer hookups in separate laundry room. Pets will be considered with $25/mo pet fee included in the rent and deposit amounts per pet. $20 app fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/2617-victoria-street ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.