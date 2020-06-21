Amenities
2236 S Washington Available 07/05/20 Cozy Home with Detached Garage and Large Back Yard - 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE
Available July 5, 2020 - Preleasing NOW!!
Rent: $675/mth
Deposit: $675 (deposit & leasing fee)
Pet Fee: $250 for first pet, $150 for second
Pet Rent: $35 a month per pet (SMALL PETS ACCEPTED)
This quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath home comes with generous front porch, perfect for sipping your coffee. The kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinet and counter space, a nice refrigerator and stove. The bedrooms are a great size and the bathroom is full size with a shower and bath tub combined. Fans throughout the house and a nice laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.
https://www.rpmfirstchoice.com/wichita-rentals
Real Property Management First Choice
Kim@RPMKS.com
316-290-9290
(RLNE5831159)