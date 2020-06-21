All apartments in Wichita
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2236 S Washington

2236 South Washington Street · (316) 290-9290
Location

2236 South Washington Street, Wichita, KS 67211
South Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2236 S Washington · Avail. Jul 5

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2236 S Washington Available 07/05/20 Cozy Home with Detached Garage and Large Back Yard - 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE

Available July 5, 2020 - Preleasing NOW!!

Rent: $675/mth
Deposit: $675 (deposit & leasing fee)
Pet Fee: $250 for first pet, $150 for second
Pet Rent: $35 a month per pet (SMALL PETS ACCEPTED)

This quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath home comes with generous front porch, perfect for sipping your coffee. The kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinet and counter space, a nice refrigerator and stove. The bedrooms are a great size and the bathroom is full size with a shower and bath tub combined. Fans throughout the house and a nice laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.

https://www.rpmfirstchoice.com/wichita-rentals

Real Property Management First Choice
Kim@RPMKS.com
316-290-9290

(RLNE5831159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

