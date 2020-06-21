Amenities

2236 S Washington Available 07/05/20 Cozy Home with Detached Garage and Large Back Yard - 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE



Available July 5, 2020 - Preleasing NOW!!



Rent: $675/mth

Deposit: $675 (deposit & leasing fee)

Pet Fee: $250 for first pet, $150 for second

Pet Rent: $35 a month per pet (SMALL PETS ACCEPTED)



This quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath home comes with generous front porch, perfect for sipping your coffee. The kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinet and counter space, a nice refrigerator and stove. The bedrooms are a great size and the bathroom is full size with a shower and bath tub combined. Fans throughout the house and a nice laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.



https://www.rpmfirstchoice.com/wichita-rentals



Real Property Management First Choice

Kim@RPMKS.com

316-290-9290



(RLNE5831159)