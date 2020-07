Amenities

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Craftsman style house. - Property Id: 305794



Beautiful craftsman style house in Delano with unique accents , plenty of windows, and early colonial trimwork throughout. 3 bedroom (or 2 with office/study). Large formal dining area. Wood floors create a continuous flow between rooms. Spacious kitchen with plenty of storage and full size utility room on main level. Jack and Jill bathroom between the two bedrooms. Bathroom is picturesque, right out of a catalog- see pictures! Peaceful backyard and basement for storage or work space only. This is a must see! No Pets

No Pets Allowed



