134 N Rutan St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage

*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JUNE 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.*** Spacious 3-story, 2 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom townhome located in Wichita's popular College Hill neighborhood. This luxury townhome features high-efficiency central heat and air by Traine, hardwood floors, island kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, premium cabinetry, granite countertops, high-end fixtures, fittings, and superior lighting package. The first floor features a formal living room with a full bathroom, 2-car attached garage, and access to the basement. The second level is the main living floor with a large living room with a gas log fireplace, a large island kitchen, a formal dining room with access to the screened-in porch, and a half bathroom. Finally, the third level features 2 bedrooms, both with ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets, plus a laundry room with space for a full-size washer and dryer. Finally, there is an unfinished basement with generous storage space and an elevator to all floors.



(RLNE5572738)