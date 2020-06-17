All apartments in Wichita
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

134 N Rutan St

134 N Rutan St · (316) 272-6044
Location

134 N Rutan St, Wichita, KS 67218
College Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 3.5 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2747 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** MOVE INTO 134 N RUTAN BY JUNE 15, 2020, FOR A $300 MONTHLY RENT CREDIT + UP TO $2,000 IN OTHER SAVINGS WHEN SIGNING A 14-MONTH LEASE. CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SET UP A TOUR OF THIS COLLEGE HILL 3 STORY, 2 BEDROOM LUXURY TOWNHOME.*** Spacious 3-story, 2 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom townhome located in Wichita's popular College Hill neighborhood. This luxury townhome features high-efficiency central heat and air by Traine, hardwood floors, island kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, premium cabinetry, granite countertops, high-end fixtures, fittings, and superior lighting package. The first floor features a formal living room with a full bathroom, 2-car attached garage, and access to the basement. The second level is the main living floor with a large living room with a gas log fireplace, a large island kitchen, a formal dining room with access to the screened-in porch, and a half bathroom. Finally, the third level features 2 bedrooms, both with ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets, plus a laundry room with space for a full-size washer and dryer. Finally, there is an unfinished basement with generous storage space and an elevator to all floors.

(RLNE5572738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 N Rutan St have any available units?
134 N Rutan St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 N Rutan St have?
Some of 134 N Rutan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 N Rutan St currently offering any rent specials?
134 N Rutan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 N Rutan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 N Rutan St is pet friendly.
Does 134 N Rutan St offer parking?
Yes, 134 N Rutan St does offer parking.
Does 134 N Rutan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 N Rutan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 N Rutan St have a pool?
No, 134 N Rutan St does not have a pool.
Does 134 N Rutan St have accessible units?
No, 134 N Rutan St does not have accessible units.
Does 134 N Rutan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 N Rutan St has units with dishwashers.
