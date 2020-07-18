All apartments in Wichita
Last updated July 17 2020

11711 E Crestwood St.

11711 East Crestwood Street · (316) 243-9929
Location

11711 East Crestwood Street, Wichita, KS 67206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 11711 E Crestwood St. · Avail. now

$2,050

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful East Side Home With Scenic Views! - This dream home comes equipped with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and has 3,740 SQ FT of finished living space! This spacious property includes beautiful woodwork through out and gorgeous oak flooring in the living room, breakfast nook, and kitchen. Carpet runs throughout the bedrooms, dining room, family room, and media room, ETC. The master bedroom provides a beautifully scenic view of the pond. The master bath has separate vanities, step-in soaker tub, separate shower, and huge master walk-in and linen closet! All bedrooms boast walk-in closets. Two warm and inviting gas powered fireplaces flanked by elegant built-ins compliment both living spaces. As if this wasn't enough to make you fall for this home, it also has a spacious patio overlooking the pond, a walk out /view out basement patio, tiled mudroom/laundry room, plenty of storage, AND a reinforced concrete tornado shelter in the basement. The home is equipped with a Rain Bird Sprinkler System, giving this open yard that little something extra. With it being close to Restaurants (Chicken n Pickle, etc), The Warren East, The Alley, shopping, this homes has everything you could want! No smoking. Small dogs only. 2 car garage. Security system.

$2050 Rent
$2050 Deposit
$25 Application fee per adult
$50 (PET) additional deposit for the 1st pet and $25 for each additional pet. ( THIS GOES FOR RENT AND DEPOSIT)
MUST HAVE CREDIT SCORE OF 625 OR HIGHER

Does this property not fit your needs? Check out our other rental properties at choosesnc.com!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5899223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11711 E Crestwood St. have any available units?
11711 E Crestwood St. has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 11711 E Crestwood St. have?
Some of 11711 E Crestwood St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11711 E Crestwood St. currently offering any rent specials?
11711 E Crestwood St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11711 E Crestwood St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11711 E Crestwood St. is pet friendly.
Does 11711 E Crestwood St. offer parking?
Yes, 11711 E Crestwood St. offers parking.
Does 11711 E Crestwood St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11711 E Crestwood St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11711 E Crestwood St. have a pool?
No, 11711 E Crestwood St. does not have a pool.
Does 11711 E Crestwood St. have accessible units?
No, 11711 E Crestwood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11711 E Crestwood St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11711 E Crestwood St. does not have units with dishwashers.
