11711 E Crestwood St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking garage media room

Beautiful East Side Home With Scenic Views! - This dream home comes equipped with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and has 3,740 SQ FT of finished living space! This spacious property includes beautiful woodwork through out and gorgeous oak flooring in the living room, breakfast nook, and kitchen. Carpet runs throughout the bedrooms, dining room, family room, and media room, ETC. The master bedroom provides a beautifully scenic view of the pond. The master bath has separate vanities, step-in soaker tub, separate shower, and huge master walk-in and linen closet! All bedrooms boast walk-in closets. Two warm and inviting gas powered fireplaces flanked by elegant built-ins compliment both living spaces. As if this wasn't enough to make you fall for this home, it also has a spacious patio overlooking the pond, a walk out /view out basement patio, tiled mudroom/laundry room, plenty of storage, AND a reinforced concrete tornado shelter in the basement. The home is equipped with a Rain Bird Sprinkler System, giving this open yard that little something extra. With it being close to Restaurants (Chicken n Pickle, etc), The Warren East, The Alley, shopping, this homes has everything you could want! No smoking. Small dogs only. 2 car garage. Security system.



$2050 Rent

$2050 Deposit

$25 Application fee per adult

$50 (PET) additional deposit for the 1st pet and $25 for each additional pet. ( THIS GOES FOR RENT AND DEPOSIT)

MUST HAVE CREDIT SCORE OF 625 OR HIGHER



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5899223)