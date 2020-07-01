2907 W. 50th Terr.

Amenities

Available 10/19/19 Three Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home in Westwood, Ks.



Looking for suburban living with accessibility to the greater metro? Westwood, Ks. is a small city with the advantage of being within minutes of the Country Club Plaza, Downtown Kansas City, Midtown and within thirty minutes by way of I-35 - to just about any destination of interest in the city. This three bedroom home is located in a lovely residential area that is in high demand by many. A full unfinished basement furnished with washer and dryer and lots of storage space make this home a great place for a family or a room mate situation. Gas heat and central air see to your comfort year round. Situated on a large lot, it has a fenced back yard with patio. Shawnee Mission School District serves the area with Shawnee Mission East High School, Indian Hills Middle School and Westwood View Elementary (within walking distance). Woodside Health and Racquet Club, with state of the art workout facility, pool and many amenities offers a discount for Westwood residents.

