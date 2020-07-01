All apartments in Westwood
2907 W. 50th Terr.
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

2907 W. 50th Terr.

2907 West 50th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2907 West 50th Terrace, Westwood, KS 66205
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/19/19 Three Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home in Westwood, Ks. - Property Id: 163121

Looking for suburban living with accessibility to the greater metro? Westwood, Ks. is a small city with the advantage of being within minutes of the Country Club Plaza, Downtown Kansas City, Midtown and within thirty minutes by way of I-35 - to just about any destination of interest in the city. This three bedroom home is located in a lovely residential area that is in high demand by many. A full unfinished basement furnished with washer and dryer and lots of storage space make this home a great place for a family or a room mate situation. Gas heat and central air see to your comfort year round. Situated on a large lot, it has a fenced back yard with patio. Shawnee Mission School District serves the area with Shawnee Mission East High School, Indian Hills Middle School and Westwood View Elementary (within walking distance). Woodside Health and Racquet Club, with state of the art workout facility, pool and many amenities offers a discount for Westwood residents.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163121p
Property Id 163121

(RLNE5186863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 W. 50th Terr. have any available units?
2907 W. 50th Terr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westwood, KS.
What amenities does 2907 W. 50th Terr. have?
Some of 2907 W. 50th Terr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 W. 50th Terr. currently offering any rent specials?
2907 W. 50th Terr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 W. 50th Terr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2907 W. 50th Terr. is pet friendly.
Does 2907 W. 50th Terr. offer parking?
No, 2907 W. 50th Terr. does not offer parking.
Does 2907 W. 50th Terr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2907 W. 50th Terr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 W. 50th Terr. have a pool?
Yes, 2907 W. 50th Terr. has a pool.
Does 2907 W. 50th Terr. have accessible units?
No, 2907 W. 50th Terr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 W. 50th Terr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2907 W. 50th Terr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2907 W. 50th Terr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2907 W. 50th Terr. has units with air conditioning.

