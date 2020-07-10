All apartments in Westwood
2109 W 48th Street
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

2109 W 48th Street

2109 West 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2109 West 48th Street, Westwood, KS 66205
Westwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a00cbef021 ----
Cozy house in Westwood, Kansas with carport and fully fenced yard for pets and children. Ceiling fans for air flow and hardwood floors throughout. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and unique storage fixtures. Will go fast, take a look today!

*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit
*Application fee: $40

To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

