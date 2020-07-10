2109 W 48th Street

Amenities
Cozy house in Westwood, Kansas with carport and fully fenced yard for pets and children. Ceiling fans for air flow and hardwood floors throughout. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and unique storage fixtures. Will go fast, take a look today!
*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit
*Application fee: $40
