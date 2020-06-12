/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 AM
24 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Spring Hill, KS
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
7 Units Available
BlackHawk Apartment Homes
22650 S Harrison St, Spring Hill, KS
2 Bedrooms
$975
953 sqft
A new community that offers centralized access to virtually everything, these units offer amenities like upscale interior finishes, in-unit washers and dryers, patios and balconies and more. The community offers a playground and entertainment room.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Hill
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Saddlewood
10 Units Available
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1121 sqft
We are conveniently located in the heart of Johnson County, putting you minutes away from Garmin, Sprint, Oak Park Mall, and Town Center Plaza.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Hill
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
$
64 Units Available
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1256 sqft
Welcome home to Satori Olathe Apartments, located in Olathe, Kansas! Satori Olathe Apartments offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments! Enjoy our many amenities such as our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, outdoor
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1224 sqft
Lofty ceilings with crown molding, designer backsplash, oversized closets. Smoke-free community with outdoor fire place, high-tech fitness center, and saltwater pool. Convenient access to Highway 69, I-35, I-435, nearby shopping at Prairiefire and Park Place.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
20 Units Available
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1160 sqft
Set in a picturesque wooded trails region, this newly built residency boasts fully fitted kitchens, in-unit laundry, microwave ovens and granite counters. Pet-friendly community features its own pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Close to I-35.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Blue Valley
13 Units Available
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1214 sqft
At Boulders at Overland Park Apartments, you'll find all the comforts and luxuries for high-end living! Community features such as the resort-style swimming pool with lounge area and TV, 24-hour robust fitness center, and lap pool are just a few
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Ridgeview
34 Units Available
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
860 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, groceries and retail. Comfortable apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool. Dogs and cats are allowed.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 05:14pm
24 Units Available
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1221 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in desirable Overland Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, full-sized washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. On-site cyber center, fitness center and saltwater swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1244 sqft
Attached garages, a 24-hour gym and a pool with a waterfall and sundeck are some of the luxury amenities at the pet-friendly apartment homes. Interiors boast built-in desks, nine-foot ceilings and fireplaces. Just off I-35.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
35 Units Available
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1278 sqft
Welcome to Adara Overland Park Apartments! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes fused with modern sophistication and high-speed convenience.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 11 at 02:14pm
2 Units Available
Crowne Chase
11621 West 118th Terrace, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
968 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Crowne Chase Apartment Homes in Overland Park, Kansas. We are ideally located in prestigious Johnson County near Sprint, Oak Park Mall and Town Center Plaza.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 10 at 04:02pm
8 Units Available
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
924 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Creekside Apartments in Overland Park, Kansas. We are ideally located near Highway 69, Interstate 35 and 435, and the College Boulevard business corridor.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 9 at 04:36pm
37 Units Available
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$999
979 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from freeways, entertaining, and dining. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, balcony or patio, and central air. Community includes pool, fitness center, and trail.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 8 at 02:29pm
$
5 Units Available
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1241 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-435 and I-35. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and sun deck. Units feature built-in wine cooler, walk-in closets and garden tub.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 7 at 09:34pm
38 Units Available
Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1153 sqft
Spacious, custom designed apartment homes are available at Stonepost Ranch Apartment Homes located in Overland Park, Kansas.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1259 sqft
PineCrest is a beautiful Townhome Community located in the heart of Olathe, at the corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
20 Units Available
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1135 sqft
Luxury apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Pet friendly units with landscaped grounds and residential entertainment center. Units have private entryways with built in microwave, washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
$
4 Units Available
Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
At Bradford Pointe, we understand that details make a home uniquely yours - inviting ambiance, extraordinary amenities, and outstanding service that come together to create an unparalleled living environment.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$941
978 sqft
Welcome to Fieldstone Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated May 15 at 09:01pm
40 Units Available
Stonebriar Woods
12401 W 120th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$982
967 sqft
One- to three-bedroom homes featuring stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include covered parking, a pool, and a gym. In Overland Park, minutes from shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 8 at 08:04pm
7 Units Available
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1031 sqft
Located in the rolling foothills of Johnson County and surrounded by picturesque landscaping, Stonepost Lakeside offers every luxury, activity, and convenience at your fingertips.
1 of 34
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
15828 Valley View Dr
15828 Valley View Drive, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1900 sqft
Fabulous HOME for rent. - Property Id: 85430 Fabulous HOME for rent. Water, sewer, lawn and trash/recycling are all included in rent. All new stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors, fresh paint, and new carpet! 3.
1 of 4
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
11141 S Woodsonia Rd
11141 South Woodsonia Drive, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1518 sqft
Gorgeous Olathe Townhome for Rent-Showing SOON!!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1245916?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Havencroft
1 Unit Available
847 S Lindenwood Drive
847 South Lindenwood Drive, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1224 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 bath duplex nestled between MidAmerica Nazarene University and Havencroft Elementary. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants.
Similar Pages
Spring Hill 1 BedroomsSpring Hill 2 BedroomsSpring Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Hill Apartments with Balcony
Spring Hill Apartments with GarageSpring Hill Apartments with GymSpring Hill Apartments with ParkingSpring Hill Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MO