Last updated November 27 2019 at 11:57 AM

4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3

4830 Northeast Indian Creek Road · (785) 806-3305
Location

4830 Northeast Indian Creek Road, Shawnee County, KS 66617

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $750 · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
some paid utils
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 01/31/20 Country living without the price tag! You have to see this great property located in North Topeka, only minutes from Seaman High School. Nestled on a quiet piece of land, right off 46th, rent includes water, trash and yard care. Keep your car safe from Kansas storms in your attached carport. Laundry is conveniently located in your kitchen with a furnished stackable washer and dryer. Newer carpet throughout complete this great home! Call our office today, 785-806-3305, as this property will not be available long.

(RLNE3834195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3 have any available units?
4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3 have?
Some of 4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
