4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 01/31/20 Country living without the price tag! You have to see this great property located in North Topeka, only minutes from Seaman High School. Nestled on a quiet piece of land, right off 46th, rent includes water, trash and yard care. Keep your car safe from Kansas storms in your attached carport. Laundry is conveniently located in your kitchen with a furnished stackable washer and dryer. Newer carpet throughout complete this great home! Call our office today, 785-806-3305, as this property will not be available long.



(RLNE3834195)