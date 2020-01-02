All apartments in Roeland Park
Find more places like 5340 Ash Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roeland Park, KS
/
5340 Ash Drive
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

5340 Ash Drive

5340 Ash Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roeland Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5340 Ash Drive, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home in Roeland Park in Quiet Neighborhood - This Roeland Park, Kansas home has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Stove. The house has great spaces and includes a huge open family room adjoining the dining room with a front entry screened in Porch. The home has two bedrooms and full bath on the first floor and a bedroom and office on second floor. The home has an unfinished basement with Washer and Dryer included. There is a private driveway with attached one-car garage. The home is in the Shawnee Mission School District. The neighborhood is very clean and safe. The backyard has a deck and is fully fenced. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $1495.00 per Month

(RLNE5401038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5340 Ash Drive have any available units?
5340 Ash Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
What amenities does 5340 Ash Drive have?
Some of 5340 Ash Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5340 Ash Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5340 Ash Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5340 Ash Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5340 Ash Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5340 Ash Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5340 Ash Drive offers parking.
Does 5340 Ash Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5340 Ash Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5340 Ash Drive have a pool?
No, 5340 Ash Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5340 Ash Drive have accessible units?
No, 5340 Ash Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5340 Ash Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5340 Ash Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5340 Ash Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5340 Ash Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Roeland Park 2 BedroomsRoeland Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Roeland Park Apartments with Washer-DryerRoeland Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Roeland Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City