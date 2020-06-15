5337 JUNIPER STREET

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Roeland Park.

The home offers hardwood floors throughout with the exception of 1 carpeted bedroom, a refrigerator, stove,oven, garbage disposal, portable dishwasher (not maintained), a full unfinished basement, a 1 car attached garage, a screened in back porch, central air, gas heat, and washer & dryer connections.

The back yard is fully fenced.

Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.



This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs. *Breed restrictions apply*

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.



(RLNE2949199)