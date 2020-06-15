All apartments in Roeland Park
Roeland Park, KS
5337 JUNIPER STREET
Last updated June 15 2020

5337 JUNIPER STREET

5337 Juniper Drive · (816) 531-2555
Roeland Park
Location

5337 Juniper Drive, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5337 JUNIPER STREET · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Roeland Park.
The home offers hardwood floors throughout with the exception of 1 carpeted bedroom, a refrigerator, stove,oven, garbage disposal, portable dishwasher (not maintained), a full unfinished basement, a 1 car attached garage, a screened in back porch, central air, gas heat, and washer & dryer connections.
The back yard is fully fenced.
Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs. *Breed restrictions apply*
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE2949199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5337 JUNIPER STREET have any available units?
5337 JUNIPER STREET has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5337 JUNIPER STREET have?
Some of 5337 JUNIPER STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5337 JUNIPER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5337 JUNIPER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5337 JUNIPER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5337 JUNIPER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5337 JUNIPER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5337 JUNIPER STREET does offer parking.
Does 5337 JUNIPER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5337 JUNIPER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5337 JUNIPER STREET have a pool?
No, 5337 JUNIPER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5337 JUNIPER STREET have accessible units?
No, 5337 JUNIPER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5337 JUNIPER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5337 JUNIPER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5337 JUNIPER STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5337 JUNIPER STREET has units with air conditioning.
