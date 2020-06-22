5326 ASH DR.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This two bedroom one bathroom house is located on a great block between Roe and Nall just north of 55th street. It features newer hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted interior, a bright kitchen with a gas stove, a newer dishwasher and a refrigerator. This home has an unfinished basement with w/d hookups, a screened in porch, and a beautiful fenced in yard.

Tenant would be responsible for all utilities.



This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs. *Breed restrictions apply*

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.



