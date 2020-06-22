All apartments in Roeland Park
Find more places like 5326 ASH DR..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roeland Park, KS
/
5326 ASH DR.
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:06 PM

5326 ASH DR.

5326 Ash Drive · (816) 531-2555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roeland Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5326 Ash Drive, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5326 ASH DR. · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This two bedroom one bathroom house is located on a great block between Roe and Nall just north of 55th street. It features newer hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted interior, a bright kitchen with a gas stove, a newer dishwasher and a refrigerator. This home has an unfinished basement with w/d hookups, a screened in porch, and a beautiful fenced in yard.
Tenant would be responsible for all utilities.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs. *Breed restrictions apply*
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE4068145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5326 ASH DR. have any available units?
5326 ASH DR. has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5326 ASH DR. have?
Some of 5326 ASH DR.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5326 ASH DR. currently offering any rent specials?
5326 ASH DR. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5326 ASH DR. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5326 ASH DR. is pet friendly.
Does 5326 ASH DR. offer parking?
No, 5326 ASH DR. does not offer parking.
Does 5326 ASH DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5326 ASH DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5326 ASH DR. have a pool?
No, 5326 ASH DR. does not have a pool.
Does 5326 ASH DR. have accessible units?
No, 5326 ASH DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 5326 ASH DR. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5326 ASH DR. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5326 ASH DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5326 ASH DR. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5326 ASH DR.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Roeland Park 2 BedroomsRoeland Park Apartments with Balcony
Roeland Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoeland Park Apartments with Parking
Roeland Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity