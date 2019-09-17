5208 Roe Blvd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4f7ff44057 ---- BEAUTIFUL UPDATED HOME NEAR KUMED, PLAZA AND MIDTOWN!



LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION – food, shopping, entertainment – ALL OUTSIDE YOUR FRONT DOOR!



Hardwood floors



Updated kitchen – newer appliances and cabinetry



Screened in porch



Fenced yard, fire pit and shed/storage



Front porch, deck



Large basement with w/d hookups (full size)



Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing.



You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management



The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1395.00 breaks down as follows:



Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00



Non-refundable fee of $350.00



Refundable deposit of $945.00



Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount ·



Pets:



An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).



The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.



