5208 Roe Blvd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5208 Roe Blvd

5208 Roe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5208 Roe Avenue, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4f7ff44057 ---- BEAUTIFUL UPDATED HOME NEAR KUMED, PLAZA AND MIDTOWN!

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION &ndash; food, shopping, entertainment &ndash; ALL OUTSIDE YOUR FRONT DOOR!

Hardwood floors

Updated kitchen &ndash; newer appliances and cabinetry

Screened in porch

Fenced yard, fire pit and shed/storage

Front porch, deck

Large basement with w/d hookups (full size)

Don&rsquo;t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing.

You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management

The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1395.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Non-refundable fee of $350.00

Refundable deposit of $945.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount &middot;

Pets:

An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.

Security Deposit: 1395 Parking: Driveway Lease Length: Flexible Square Footage: 1100 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/8/27 House Number: 5208 Bathroom: 1 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Price Specials: Reduced Rent Laundry Area Inside

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 Roe Blvd have any available units?
5208 Roe Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
What amenities does 5208 Roe Blvd have?
Some of 5208 Roe Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 Roe Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Roe Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Roe Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5208 Roe Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5208 Roe Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5208 Roe Blvd offers parking.
Does 5208 Roe Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 Roe Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Roe Blvd have a pool?
No, 5208 Roe Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5208 Roe Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5208 Roe Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Roe Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5208 Roe Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5208 Roe Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5208 Roe Blvd has units with air conditioning.

