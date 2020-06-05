3822 ELLEDGE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2+ Bedroom 1 Bath House In Roeland Park - Remodeled 2+ bedroom 1 bath home with refinished hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tiled bath, canned lighting, newer windows, an additional space above the garage, a private deck and a fenced in back yard.

Tenant would be responsible for all utilities.



This home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.

There will be a required $100 refundable pet deposit that would be due per pet upon approval of your application along with an additional $15 a month per pet that will be added to your monthly rent.



