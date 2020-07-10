/
170 Apartments for rent in Prairie Village, KS with washer-dryer
41 Units Available
Prairie Village
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,357
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1157 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
1 Unit Available
Prairie Hills
2218 W 72nd St
2218 West 72nd Street, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1 sqft
Cute Cottage home for Rent! 3bed 1.5 Bath. Sunroom, big backyard, quiet street. washer dryer in the basement, and 1 car garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities, and lawn, no pets allowed, and no Section 8. Application fee is $35 per adult.
8 Units Available
Downtown Overland Park
Avenue 80
8045 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1228 sqft
Brand new construction community with a resort-style pool, infrared sauna and massage area, and fire pit area. Spacious, modern homes with open floor plans and fantastic views.
96 Units Available
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Promontory brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
69 Units Available
Downtown Overland Park
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,434
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
9 Units Available
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,370
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants enjoy barbecue area, bike storage, swimming pool and more. Close to I-435. Near Leawood City Park.
1 Unit Available
Waldo
1007 West 75th Street
1007 West 75th Street, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,390
1500 sqft
Remodeled 4 bd / 4 bath condo just off Ward Parkway in Waldo - Fully renovated, 1,500 square-foot, 4 bedroom, 4 bath condo 10 minutes walk from Waldo or State Line Center shops, bars and restaurants and just five minute drive from UMKC, the Plaza
1 Unit Available
South Lake
8316 Metcalf Avenue - 1
8316 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
This beautifully updated Overland Park townhome sits perfectly in a quiet community right near downtown OP! Tons of new development nearby and walkable streets for shopping, dining, the weekly Farmers Market and Matt Ross Community Center! This
47 Units Available
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,045
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1087 sqft
Live. Work. Play. Revolve at One Fifteen is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, mixing technology with luxury to provide the perfect balance of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
32 Units Available
Old Westport
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
35 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,204
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,154
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
20 Units Available
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,035
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1824 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community features a resort-style pool, a gym, and a grilling area. Interiors boast full-size washers and dryers, high ceilings, and walk-in closets. Just off Highway 69 near College Boulevard.
27 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,174
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
167 Units Available
Old Westport
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,144
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
61 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
18 Units Available
Pointe Royal
8401 W 123rd St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$924
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1049 sqft
This community includes an indoor heated pool, racquetball courts, and a 24-hour fitness center. Residents have their own balconies, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. The Rosana Square Shopping Center and La Paloma Plaza are easily accessible.
20 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,097
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
15 Units Available
Wynnewood
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$945
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1415 sqft
Welcome home to Wynnewood Farms, the ideal apartment home community in Overland Park, Kansas for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort.
30 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,017
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,022
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
991 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
16 Units Available
Willow Creek
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
19 Units Available
Indian Creek Village
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$815
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1336 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
54 Units Available
Legacy East
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$545
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1742 sqft
Recently renovated community near Holmes Road and 119th Street. Direct access to downtown. On-site pool, pool table, gym and coffee bar. Apartments feature walk-in closets and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
5 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,175
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
665 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
Welcome home to Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park! Our brand new community offers beautiful furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments, and both options include all utilities paid.
21 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$985
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
