Apartment List
/
KS
/
prairie village
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:35 AM

202 Apartments for rent in Prairie Village, KS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prairie Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Prairie Village
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$743
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
41 Units Available
Prairie Village
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$1,357
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1157 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 02:08pm
1 Unit Available
Bremerton Park
6313 West 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$896
1100 sqft
Come home to Bremerton Park Apartments in Prairie Village, Kansas. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Kenilworth
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas, Kenilworth Apartment Homes is less than two miles from the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Prairie Village
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$999
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Place is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Prairie Hills
2218 W 72nd St
2218 West 72nd Street, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1 sqft
Cute Cottage home for Rent! 3bed 1.5 Bath. Sunroom, big backyard, quiet street. washer dryer in the basement, and 1 car garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities, and lawn, no pets allowed, and no Section 8. Application fee is $35 per adult.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8339 Roe
8339 Roe Avenue, Prairie Village, KS
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3502 sqft
8339 Roe Available 09/10/20 {8339} Gorgeous Prairie Village Home + Meticulously Landscaped 1 Acre Lot + Luxury Finishes Throughout + Finished Basement - Stunning 1.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Prairie Village
7411 Birch
7411 Birch Street, Prairie Village, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1355 sqft
7411 Birch Available 08/10/20 {7411} Renovated + Hardwoods Throughout + Upgrades Galore! - Super Charming Prairie Village Cape Cod complete with dormer windows in upper bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Prairie Fields
8248 Reeds Road
8248 Reeds Road, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1603 sqft
Another great listing from Michael and Renters Warehouse! Available 9/15. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Great Prairie Village Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level along with the living, dining and kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
Prairie Village
7402 Birch St
7402 Birch Street, Prairie Village, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1650 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Prairie Village, KS rents for $1,950 per month with a $1,950 security deposit.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Prairie Fields
6106 W 75th St
6106 W 75th St, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
The Perfect Prairie Village Home-Available for Showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1221890?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Prairie Ridge
5318 W 77th Cir
5318 West 77th Circle, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Clean, Classic Prairie Village Ranch - Property Id: 317967 Clean, Classic Prairie Village Ranch conveniently located between Corinth & Prairie Village Shops. 3 bedroom, 1 full bath located on a quiet cul-de-sac. 1 car attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Prairie Village
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
95 Units Available
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,295
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Promontory brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
8 Units Available
Downtown Overland Park
Avenue 80
8045 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1228 sqft
Brand new construction community with a resort-style pool, infrared sauna and massage area, and fire pit area. Spacious, modern homes with open floor plans and fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
67 Units Available
Downtown Overland Park
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,434
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
9 Units Available
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,370
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants enjoy barbecue area, bike storage, swimming pool and more. Close to I-435. Near Leawood City Park.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waldo
1007 West 75th Street
1007 West 75th Street, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,390
1500 sqft
Remodeled 4 bd / 4 bath condo just off Ward Parkway in Waldo - Fully renovated, 1,500 square-foot, 4 bedroom, 4 bath condo 10 minutes walk from Waldo or State Line Center shops, bars and restaurants and just five minute drive from UMKC, the Plaza

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mission
5639 Beverly Avenue
5639 Beverly Avenue, Mission, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
5639 Beverly Avenue Available 08/14/20 {5639} Spacious Updated Ranch + Two Separate Living Quarters + Fenced Yard! - This home has been converted into two separate, but accessible living quarters.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills
3800 W 66th Street
3800 West 66th Street, Mission Hills, KS
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
5415 sqft
{3800} Incredible Mission Hills Remodel + Main Level Master + Chef's Kitchen + Butler's Pantry - Gorgeous updates in completely reconfigured floor plan, amazing location! Main level features hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waldo
1504 Meadow Lake Terrace
1504 Meadow Lake Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Ward Parkway Duplex Home with 2 Car Garage - This Ward Parkway 2nd floor Home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Mission
5541 Woodson
5541 Woodson Road, Mission, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1320 sqft
Newly Remodeled in Mission - Completely redone inside! Freshly painted top to bottom, all new durable flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, counters, sink, disposal. Brand new fridge and dishwasher. Generous sized rooms with over-sized closets.

1 of 26

Last updated December 11 at 02:46am
1 Unit Available
Ranch View Gardens
9827 Mission Road
9827 Mission Road, Overland Park, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1978 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Nall Hills
5700 West 97th Street - 1
5700 West 97th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1279 sqft
Join the Chalet community is the heart of Overland Park! This quiet community lets you get away from the hustle and bustle, but is still close to major highways, dining and shopping! The corner townhome offers 2 outdoor spaces, looking over a
Results within 5 miles of Prairie Village
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
167 Units Available
Old Westport
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,144
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
City Guide for Prairie Village, KS

“I cannot understand why you should wish to leave this beautiful country and go back to the dry, gray place you call Kansas." "That is because you have no brains," answered the girl. "No matter how dreary and gray our homes are, we people of flesh and blood would rather live there than in any other country, be it ever so beautiful. There is no place like home." (- L. Frank Baum, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz")

Prairie Village’s name is appropriate, since it’s a little tiny village that serves as a suburb to nearby Kansas City, which is a city located on a prairie. About 20,000 people call Prairie Village home, but most of them work and play in Kansas City, so the town has developed a reputation for being a bedroom community. In 1949, the National Association of Home Builders named it the Best Planned Community in America.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Prairie Village, KS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Prairie Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Prairie Village 1 BedroomsPrairie Village 2 BedroomsPrairie Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPrairie Village 3 BedroomsPrairie Village Accessible Apartments
Prairie Village Apartments with BalconyPrairie Village Apartments with GaragePrairie Village Apartments with GymPrairie Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrairie Village Apartments with Parking
Prairie Village Apartments with PoolPrairie Village Apartments with Washer-DryerPrairie Village Dog Friendly ApartmentsPrairie Village Pet Friendly PlacesPrairie Village Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City