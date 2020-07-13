Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:50 PM

207 Apartments under $900 for rent in Overland Park, KS

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
6 Units Available
Wycliff
Antioch Crossing
8710 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,083
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Antioch Crossing in Overland Park, Kansas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
30 Units Available
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$835
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
960 sqft
Located right off Highway 69. Renovated to include fireplaces, courtyard and fit pit. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, tennis court and concierge service. Larger units with open floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
20 Units Available
Indian Creek Village
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$815
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1336 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$789
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1713 sqft
Newly updated homes with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a grilling area, basketball court, and tennis court. Near shopping and dining at Oak Park Mall. By US 69.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
22 Units Available
Savoy
7100 W 141st St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$883
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1631 sqft
Close to highways, Town Center and Park Place. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features hot tub, gym, pool, sauna and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$759
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Club at Indian Creek, in Overland Park, Kansas, a park-like community close to Brookridge Golf Course, I-435, Metcalf 103 Shopping Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, The Sprint Campus, Oak Park Mall, the Jo, and Starbucks.
Last updated July 13 at 11:30am
6 Units Available
Preston Court
9160 West 103rd Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$844
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1140 sqft
Located in the heart of Overland Park, Kansas, Preston Court is tucked away in a peaceful neighborhood with luscious shade trees and tranquil landscaping. Preston Court offers easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and nearby highways.
Last updated July 8 at 02:33pm
13 Units Available
The Library District
Louisburg Square
9301 Santa Fe Lane, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$789
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1250 sqft
Welcome to Louisburg Square Apartments & Townhomes. Our community is conveniently located in a quiet area in Overland Park, Kansas, with easy access to major highways and shopping centers.
Last updated July 13 at 03:05pm
23 Units Available
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$874
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1308 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just minutes from freeways, entertaining, and dining. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, balcony or patio, and central air. Community includes pool, fitness center, and trail.
Last updated July 7 at 02:46pm
11 Units Available
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$852
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
931 sqft
Newly remodeled units right off Overland Parkway near the Rosana Square Shopping Center. Indoor pool, hot tub, billiards area, and fitness center for active residents.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
7 Units Available
Cunningham Heights
Stone Ridge Apartments
5100 Conser St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$819
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1102 sqft
This beautiful development offers one- and two-bedroom units. The grounds are pet-friendly, and the location is just minutes from downtown, which offers easy walking access to shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
9 Units Available
Hunter's Pointe
9800 W 118th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1430 sqft
Hunter's Pointe, an award-winning apartment and townhome community, offers homes with inviting ambience and style.
Last updated July 1 at 08:01pm
13 Units Available
Oak Park
Highland Park
10334 Goddard Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$785
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
968 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living and spectacular amenities at the Highland Park Apartment Homes. Our beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located at 103rd Street and Highway 69 in Overland Park, Kansas.
Last updated June 25 at 11:37pm
43 Units Available
Stonebriar Woods
12401 W 120th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$872
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1260 sqft
One- to three-bedroom homes featuring stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include covered parking, a pool, and a gym. In Overland Park, minutes from shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Signature Place
9251 W 121st Pl, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$825
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
961 sqft
Located in Nottingham, a neighborhood south of Overland Park. 18 miles from Kansas City via the I-35 S. Comfortable apartments with custom painted interiors in a residential area.
Last updated January 27 at 07:23pm
3 Units Available
Pebblebrook
7700 West 95th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$866
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
395 sqft
Spacious apartment homes are available at Pebblebrook Apartment Homes in Overland Park, Kansas! Our lovely community is tucked away in a residential area, but yet close to everything that you love.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Four Seasons
9512 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$610
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Overland Park, Four Seasons is minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment! You will love our large 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.

Last updated July 13 at 04:41pm
1 Unit Available
Wycliff
8763 West 106th Terrace
8763 West 106th Terrace, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$875
880 sqft
Well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Overland Park Ks. Easy access to I-435, minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Ground floor unit, kitchen appliances included, and washer/dryer hook ups.

Last updated July 13 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
11738 Garnett Street
11738 Garnett Street, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$425
150 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Moody Hills
9615 West 92nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com
9615 West 92nd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$500
150 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
Results within 1 mile of Overland Park
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
34 Units Available
Rosehill Pointe
12701 W 88th Cir, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$880
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,363
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from historic downtown Lenexa. Easy access to I-435, I-35, Alternate 69. Updated kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookups in some. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym, basketball court, BBQ/grill.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Mission
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Last updated July 10 at 02:08pm
1 Unit Available
Bremerton Park
6313 West 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$896
1100 sqft
Come home to Bremerton Park Apartments in Prairie Village, Kansas. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
13 Units Available
Merriam
Pinegate Apartments
9002 West 64th Terrace, Merriam, KS
1 Bedroom
$875
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
875 sqft
Welcome home to Pinegate Apartments, a locally owned and managed Kansas apartment building! Our one and two bedroom apartments offer a unique style of living.

July 2020 Overland Park Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Overland Park Rent Report. Overland Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Overland Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Overland Park rents declined over the past month

Overland Park rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Overland Park stand at $993 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,217 for a two-bedroom. Overland Park's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Overland Park over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Kansas City metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,507, while one-bedrooms go for $1,229.
    • Over the past year, Overland Park has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,217, while one-bedrooms go for $993.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents were down 0.2% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Overland Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Overland Park, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Overland Park is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Kansas have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.4% in Topeka and 1.1% in Wichita.
    • Overland Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,217 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Overland Park fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Overland Park than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Overland Park.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    0.5%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0
    1.2%
    Shawnee
    $870
    $1,060
    0.3%
    0.5%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    4.6%
    Leawood
    $1,230
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    6.3%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0
    -0.2%
    Gardner
    $910
    $1,120
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

