29 Apartments for rent in Olathe, KS with move-in specials
You know you want to find an apartment in Olathe, Kansas, but you're not sure where to start. Hell, maybe you don't even know how to pronounce Olathe (it's "Oh-Lay-Tha" – or "Oh-lay-thə," for those of you familiar with the concept of the schwa E).
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Olathe apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Olathe apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.