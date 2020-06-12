/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
163 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mission, KS
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mission
9 Units Available
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Results within 1 mile of Mission
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Rosedale
8 Units Available
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1144 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Results within 5 miles of Mission
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
24 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
19 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Plaza
3 Units Available
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
Valentine
1 Unit Available
3726 Washington Street
3726 Washington Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
944 sqft
This newly remodeled studio apartment in the Valentine neighborhood is perfect for you. Original hardwood floors, lots of natural light, all-new stainless steel appliances, and abundant cabinet space give you everything you need.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Old Westport
182 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1194 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$745
883 sqft
Welcome home to Carlyle Apartments located in Shawnee, Kansas.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
West Plaza
15 Units Available
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
South Plaza
17 Units Available
51 Main
5050 Main St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1257 sqft
Close to the shops and eateries of Kansas City, this development offers an infinity edge saltwater pool, outdoor party deck, yoga room, and more. Units include spacious floor plans, kitchen islands, wet bars, and more.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Old Westport
35 Units Available
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Central Industrial District
1 Unit Available
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$3,882
1941 sqft
Recently remodeled studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartment are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Includes elevator, garage parking, trash valet. Overlook Gennessee Street, I-670 in Stockyards District downtown Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
11 Units Available
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1438 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants enjoy barbecue area, bike storage, swimming pool and more. Close to I-435. Near Leawood City Park.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westwood
18 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$910
1245 sqft
Newly updated homes with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a grilling area, basketball court, and tennis court. Near shopping and dining at Oak Park Mall. By US 69.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Plaza Westport
8 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1017 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified
1 of 89
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
991 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Merriam
15 Units Available
Pinegate Apartments
9002 West 64th Terrace, Merriam, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
875 sqft
Welcome home to Pinegate Apartments, a locally owned and managed Kansas apartment building! Our one and two bedroom apartments offer a unique style of living.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
The Meadows
7620 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$851
977 sqft
With a cinema room, tennis courts and a game room on-site, tenants have access to a number of community amenities. Apartments include highly sought after features including fireplaces, private balconies, and upgraded kitchens.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Kenilworth
13 Units Available
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas, Kenilworth Apartment Homes is less than two miles from the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
Southmoreland
1 Unit Available
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1205 sqft
This newly remodeled studio apartment in the Valentine neighborhood is perfect for you. Original hardwood floors, lots of natural light, all-new stainless steel appliances, and abundant cabinet space give you everything you need.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Westside North
24 Units Available
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1094 sqft
This developed community offers a convenient location near Southwest Boulevard, just a few blocks from restaurants, galleries and entertainment venues. Amenities include a saltwater pool, fitness center and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Downtown Overland Park
70 Units Available
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Roanoke
147 Units Available
44 Washington
551 W 44th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1074 sqft
New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area.
Similar Pages
Mission Apartments with GarageMission Apartments with GymMission Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMission Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MO