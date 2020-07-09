5610 Beverly Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5610 Beverly Ave,

Mission, KS 66202

4 bed/2 bath

$1495/month



What a find! 1,544 sq ft + WALK-UP basement! 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths in one of KC's most desired areas. The warm living room leads you to the formal dining room. Great space for entertaining! From your eat-in kitchen you can step into your garage or right out to the updated deck and fenced backyard. Plenty of closets and a full basement with tons of storage. Walking distance to downtown Mission shops and restaurants plus easy highway access. A great house for a family or a couple of roommates!

Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Owners/landlords are licensed realtors in the states of MO and KS.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit and pet rent. Washer and dryer hook-ups.

Owner is a licensed real estate agent in KS and MO.



Please contact our leasing manager at 913-289-3315 by phone or text!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.