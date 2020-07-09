All apartments in Mission
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5610 Beverly Avenue

5610 Beverly Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5610 Beverly Avenue, Mission, KS 66202
Mission

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5610 Beverly Ave,
Mission, KS 66202
4 bed/2 bath
$1495/month

What a find! 1,544 sq ft + WALK-UP basement! 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths in one of KC's most desired areas. The warm living room leads you to the formal dining room. Great space for entertaining! From your eat-in kitchen you can step into your garage or right out to the updated deck and fenced backyard. Plenty of closets and a full basement with tons of storage. Walking distance to downtown Mission shops and restaurants plus easy highway access. A great house for a family or a couple of roommates!
Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Owners/landlords are licensed realtors in the states of MO and KS.
Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit and pet rent. Washer and dryer hook-ups.
Owner is a licensed real estate agent in KS and MO.

Please contact our leasing manager at 913-289-3315 by phone or text!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5610 Beverly Avenue have any available units?
5610 Beverly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, KS.
What amenities does 5610 Beverly Avenue have?
Some of 5610 Beverly Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5610 Beverly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5610 Beverly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 Beverly Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5610 Beverly Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5610 Beverly Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5610 Beverly Avenue offers parking.
Does 5610 Beverly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5610 Beverly Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 Beverly Avenue have a pool?
No, 5610 Beverly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5610 Beverly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5610 Beverly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 Beverly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5610 Beverly Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5610 Beverly Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5610 Beverly Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

