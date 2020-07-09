5610 Beverly Avenue

Amenities
5610 Beverly Ave,
Mission, KS 66202
4 bed/2 bath
$1495/month
What a find! 1,544 sq ft + WALK-UP basement! 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths in one of KC's most desired areas. The warm living room leads you to the formal dining room. Great space for entertaining! From your eat-in kitchen you can step into your garage or right out to the updated deck and fenced backyard. Plenty of closets and a full basement with tons of storage. Walking distance to downtown Mission shops and restaurants plus easy highway access. A great house for a family or a couple of roommates!
Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Owners/landlords are licensed realtors in the states of MO and KS.
Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit and pet rent. Washer and dryer hook-ups.
Owner is a licensed real estate agent in KS and MO.
Please contact our leasing manager at 913-289-3315 by phone or text!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.