2 bed 2 bath apartments
164 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Merriam, KS
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Merriam
15 Units Available
Pinegate Apartments
9002 West 64th Terrace, Merriam, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
875 sqft
Welcome home to Pinegate Apartments, a locally owned and managed Kansas apartment building! Our one and two bedroom apartments offer a unique style of living.
Results within 1 mile of Merriam
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
24 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
19 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Grantoch
1 Unit Available
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$965
1035 sqft
Welcome to Grant 79 Apartment home community! You will not find a better community to fit your lifestyle and needs! Grant 79 Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Overland Park, KS.
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
19 Units Available
Perry 81
8000 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$880
1039 sqft
Numerous onsite features like outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, complimentary coffee bar and recently renovated clubhouse. Located in the Overland Park community just off I-35.
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
20 Units Available
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour laundry, hot tub, gym, pool and playground. Located close to parks, local dining, and shopping options.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mission
9 Units Available
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Results within 5 miles of Merriam
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Indian Creek Village
19 Units Available
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$870
911 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
28 Units Available
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1086 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN LENEXA, KS Located in the heart of Johnson County, Crescent Apartment Homes puts you close to everything you enjoy. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Shawnee Station
6405 Maurer Road, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$860
850 sqft
Welcome to Shawnee Station Apartments located in beautiful Shawnee, Kansas. Our apartment community rests on 20 acres on the northeast corner of 65th and Maurer Road.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1006 sqft
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$745
883 sqft
Welcome home to Carlyle Apartments located in Shawnee, Kansas.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
30 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
34 Units Available
Rosehill Pointe
12701 W 88th Cir, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$968
984 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from historic downtown Lenexa. Easy access to I-435, I-35, Alternate 69. Updated kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookups in some. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym, basketball court, BBQ/grill.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
12 Units Available
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
954 sqft
Come visit Pinnacle Pointe Apartments and find your new home today! Pinnacle Pointe Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
18 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
11 Units Available
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1438 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants enjoy barbecue area, bike storage, swimming pool and more. Close to I-435. Near Leawood City Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westwood
18 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1132 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$910
1245 sqft
Newly updated homes with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a grilling area, basketball court, and tennis court. Near shopping and dining at Oak Park Mall. By US 69.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
991 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
32 Units Available
Sonoma Hill
8875 Maurer Court, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1341 sqft
Offering walkability and a nice position on a verdant outdoor landscape, this community offers a variety of floor plans and many amenities. Units offer granite countertops, direct access garages and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$987
1075 sqft
Spacious floor plans with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, large closets, and laminate wood plank flooring. Amenities include courtyard, grilling stations, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, and off-leash park. Discounts available throughout renovations.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
The Meadows
7620 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$851
977 sqft
With a cinema room, tennis courts and a game room on-site, tenants have access to a number of community amenities. Apartments include highly sought after features including fireplaces, private balconies, and upgraded kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments
8714 Pflumm Ct, Lenexa, KS
2 Bedrooms
$830
982 sqft
Handicapped-accessible community with on-site laundry, playground, pool and gym. Welcomes dogs and cats. Air-conditioned units. Eating and shopping options within walking distance. Multiple parks within minutes of complex.
