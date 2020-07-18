All apartments in Merriam
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

8410 W. 55th Ter.

8410 West 55th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8410 West 55th Terrace, Merriam, KS 66202
Merriam

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom/2 Bath House in Merriam-Showing NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1171630?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Newly refinished hardwood floors and beautifully remodeled kitchen!! 3 bedroom 2 bath house in North Johnson County. Excellent location in the Shawnee Mission North School District. Over 1800 square feet of living space!! One car garage. Fenced in back yard perfect for your pet. Don't miss this one it won't last long!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5194704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

