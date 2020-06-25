6910 Slater St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

{6910} Stunning Remodel + 2 Car Garage + ALL Appliances Included + Pet Friendly! - Remodeled to perfection!! This top to bottom remodel features designer finishes throughout, a gourmet kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. The open floor plan & vaulted ceilings make for a large space that is just perfect for entertaining! All baths are beautifully remodeled. The master suite features a new bath with double vanity, quartz countertops, tiled shower, hardwoods & walk-in closet.



ALL NEW Windows, roof, garage door & openers, deck & pergola, hot water Heater, hardware & light fixtures! Other updates include new electrical, plumbing, nest thermostat & inter-connected smoke alarms.



All appliances, including kitchen refrigerator and washer/dryer, are included!



Shawnee Mission Schools

Elementary: East Antioch

Middle: Hocker Grove

High School: SM North



(RLNE4983526)