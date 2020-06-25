All apartments in Merriam
6910 Slater St.
6910 Slater St.

6910 Slater Street · No Longer Available
Location

6910 Slater Street, Merriam, KS 66204
Milburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
{6910} Stunning Remodel + 2 Car Garage + ALL Appliances Included + Pet Friendly! - Remodeled to perfection!! This top to bottom remodel features designer finishes throughout, a gourmet kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. The open floor plan & vaulted ceilings make for a large space that is just perfect for entertaining! All baths are beautifully remodeled. The master suite features a new bath with double vanity, quartz countertops, tiled shower, hardwoods & walk-in closet.

ALL NEW Windows, roof, garage door & openers, deck & pergola, hot water Heater, hardware & light fixtures! Other updates include new electrical, plumbing, nest thermostat & inter-connected smoke alarms.

All appliances, including kitchen refrigerator and washer/dryer, are included!

Shawnee Mission Schools
Elementary: East Antioch
Middle: Hocker Grove
High School: SM North

(RLNE4983526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6910 Slater St. have any available units?
6910 Slater St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merriam, KS.
What amenities does 6910 Slater St. have?
Some of 6910 Slater St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6910 Slater St. currently offering any rent specials?
6910 Slater St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 Slater St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6910 Slater St. is pet friendly.
Does 6910 Slater St. offer parking?
Yes, 6910 Slater St. offers parking.
Does 6910 Slater St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6910 Slater St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 Slater St. have a pool?
No, 6910 Slater St. does not have a pool.
Does 6910 Slater St. have accessible units?
No, 6910 Slater St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 Slater St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6910 Slater St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6910 Slater St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6910 Slater St. does not have units with air conditioning.
