3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:28 AM
269 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Leawood, KS
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
18 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1185 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
17 Units Available
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln, Leawood, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1639 sqft
Spacious floorplans, granite countertops, in-home laundry, and stainless-steel appliances are a few of the features at this pet-friendly apartment home community off Mission Road. Community amenities include a cinema room, a pool, and walking trails.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Leawood Estates
1 Unit Available
2340 West 103rd Street
2340 103rd Street, Leawood, KS
Stunning open concept with chef's Kitchen. Family room with hardwood floors, stacked stone fireplace, picture window, and amazing built ins. Enormous Master Suite with his/hers closest & dual vanity.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12316 Catalina Street
12316 Catalina Street, Leawood, KS
{12316} Fully Furnished Berkshire Two Story + Blue Valley School District + Luxury Furnishings and Updates Throughout - Rare opportunity for fully furnished and equipped executive leasing! Main level is open and bright with hardwood flooring
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Leawood Estates
1 Unit Available
9909 Lee Ct
9909 Lee Court, Leawood, KS
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2825 sqft
9909 Lee Ct Available 07/01/20 Amazing Ranch home in Old Leawood - Spanning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch home nestled on a hill and overlooking Lee Boulevard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13040 Catalina Drive
13040 Catalina Drive, Leawood, KS
13040 Catalina Drive Available 07/07/20 {13040} Spacious Cherry Creek Home + First Floor Master Large Corner Lot + 3 Car Garage + Finished Basement - Open and Bright Cherry Creek Two Story! Main level features hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2752 W. 139th Terrace
2752 West 139th Terrace, Leawood, KS
{2752} Stunning 1.5 Sty Highlands Ranch Luxury Home + Cul-de-sac Lot + 3 Car Side Entry Garage - Stunning home in the exclusive Highlands Ranch Subdivision! Over 6,000 sq feet of light & bright living space! This 1.
Results within 1 mile of Leawood
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1276 sqft
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kenilworth
13 Units Available
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1673 sqft
Located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas, Kenilworth Apartment Homes is less than two miles from the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Welcome home to Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park! Our brand new community offers beautiful furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments, and both options include all utilities paid.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
59 Units Available
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1360 sqft
Live. Work. Play. Revolve at One Fifteen is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, mixing technology with luxury to provide the perfect balance of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Lea Manor
20 Units Available
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1618 sqft
Three Fountains in Kansas City, MO offer gorgeous resort-style grounds and spacious floor plans. New cabinetry and updated kitchens make these apartments feel fresh and modern.
Last updated June 6 at 04:17pm
Lionsgate
49 Units Available
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1495 sqft
Apartments have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Community access to yoga studio, 24-hour fitness center, salt water pool and poolside fire. Beautiful clubhouse for entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Prairie Village
54 Units Available
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,815
1529 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Blue Valley
1 Unit Available
6225 W 155th Ter
6225 West 155th Terrace, Overland Park, KS
Another Great Listing From Michael And Renters Warehouse! MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON. Blue Valley High Schools.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lionsgate
1 Unit Available
14001 Dearborn Street
14001 Dearborn Street, Overland Park, KS
14001 Dearborn Street Available 08/07/20 {14001} Live in The Links at Lionsgate + First Floor Master + Chef's Kitchen + Finished Walk Out Lower Level - Stunning Links at Lionsgate custom 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blue Valley
1 Unit Available
6644 W 152nd St
6644 152nd Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1708 sqft
6644 W 152nd St Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom Duplex with finished basement - 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 1 car garage, 2 car drive-way, Master bedroom has its own and bathroom, main level laundry hook-up.
Last updated December 11 at 02:46am
Ranch View Gardens
1 Unit Available
9827 Mission Road
9827 Mission Road, Overland Park, KS
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Leawood
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
28 Units Available
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1518 sqft
This lakeside community is just moments from the shopping and dining options along Highway 69. Back at home, the community offers a game room, pool, concierge coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Furnished units are available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1454 sqft
Ideal for pet owners and active people, these units offer garbage disposals, ice makers, new appliances, tile flooring and vaulted ceilings. The on-site amenities include a clubhouse and off-leash dog trails.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1415 sqft
Luxury complex with diverse amenities including putting green, sand volleyball court and game center. Apartments have been appointed with crown molding and renovated kitchens. Nine-foot ceilings. Near US-69.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
9 Units Available
Centennial Park Apartments
12000 Hayes St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1487 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Newly updated. Online portal accepts convenient payments for residents. Pet friendly. Near I-435. Close to Rosana Square for nearby shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Ranch at Prairie Trace
13601 Foster St, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1298 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the beautiful resort-inspired The Ranch at Prairie Trace apartment homes located in Overland Park, Kansas.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Legacy East
67 Units Available
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1742 sqft
Recently renovated community near Holmes Road and 119th Street. Direct access to downtown. On-site pool, pool table, gym and coffee bar. Apartments feature walk-in closets and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
