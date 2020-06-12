/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:40 AM
172 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Leawood, KS
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
16 Units Available
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln, Leawood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
Spacious floorplans, granite countertops, in-home laundry, and stainless-steel appliances are a few of the features at this pet-friendly apartment home community off Mission Road. Community amenities include a cinema room, a pool, and walking trails.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
130 Units Available
The Residences at Park Place
5280 W 115th Pl, Leawood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1459 sqft
Nestled in a walkable community, these apartment homes boast plenty of shopping and dining options within walking distance. Amenities include a saltwater pool, storm shelters, luxury finishes and gas-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
20 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$883
1008 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Last updated May 22 at 08:29pm
15 Units Available
Town Center
6233 W 120th St, Leawood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1147 sqft
Comfortable units with open layouts. Ample onsite amenities, including fitness center, grilling station and community garden. Play golf at the nearby Country Club of Leawood. Shop and dine at Town Center Plaza.
Last updated May 6 at 07:08am
Mission Farms
15 Units Available
Mission 106
3701 W 106th St, Leawood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1387 sqft
Close to all the shopping and dining you could ever want, this beautiful complex offers an onsite pool, dog wash, and more in the Mission Farms neighborhood. Units include stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
11629 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit A
11629 Tomahawk Creek Parkway, Leawood, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1156 sqft
{11629} Prime Leawood Location + 2 Reserved Parking Spaces + One Level Living! - Clean & well-maintained ranch style condo with the Ideal Leawood location! This property is within walking distance to the beautiful Tomahawk Creek Park Trails & Town
Results within 1 mile of Leawood
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
5 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
665 sqft
Welcome home to Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park! Our brand new community offers beautiful furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments, and both options include all utilities paid.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1006 sqft
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
18 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
59 Units Available
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1087 sqft
Live. Work. Play. Revolve at One Fifteen is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, mixing technology with luxury to provide the perfect balance of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
Lea Manor
18 Units Available
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
900 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, with easy access to I-435, I-470 and Highway 71. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community includes luxurious features like pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Last updated June 10 at 03:51pm
Wynnewood
9 Units Available
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1171 sqft
Welcome home to Wynnewood Farms, the ideal apartment home community in Overland Park, Kansas for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Kenilworth
13 Units Available
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas, Kenilworth Apartment Homes is less than two miles from the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Willow Creek
21 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
1294 sqft
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Prairie Village
5 Units Available
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1180 sqft
Corinth Place is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Prairie Village
7 Units Available
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
2 Bedrooms
$887
1067 sqft
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
18 Units Available
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1267 sqft
Located just off of I-435 near Fox Hill park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Amenities include a pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
Lea Manor
20 Units Available
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1231 sqft
Three Fountains in Kansas City, MO offer gorgeous resort-style grounds and spacious floor plans. New cabinetry and updated kitchens make these apartments feel fresh and modern.
Last updated June 6 at 04:17pm
Lionsgate
49 Units Available
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
Apartments have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Community access to yoga studio, 24-hour fitness center, salt water pool and poolside fire. Beautiful clubhouse for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Prairie Village
54 Units Available
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1157 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waldo
1 Unit Available
1504 Meadow Lake Terrace
1504 Meadow Lake Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Ward Parkway Duplex Home with 2 Car Garage - This Ward Parkway 2nd floor Home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The kitchen includes the following Stainless Steel appliances Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher Built in Microwave and Garbage Disposal.
Results within 5 miles of Leawood
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Legacy East
67 Units Available
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
1209 sqft
Recently renovated community near Holmes Road and 119th Street. Direct access to downtown. On-site pool, pool table, gym and coffee bar. Apartments feature walk-in closets and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
24 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
