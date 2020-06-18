502 Kiowa St

Amenities

2 Bed, 1 Bath House - Fenced Yard - Charming 2 Bed, 1 Bath house updated interior finishes include paint, carpet, vinyl, cabinets, light fixtures, appliances and more! Fewer than 5 minutes to Fort Leavenworth. Fenced-in yard. Off-street parking. No Pets and No Smoking.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913.705.0201. Apply at Echelonks.com



Rental qualifications: Credit score of about 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.



No Pets Allowed



