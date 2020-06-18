All apartments in Leavenworth
Leavenworth, KS
502 Kiowa St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

502 Kiowa St

502 Kiowa Street · No Longer Available
Location

502 Kiowa Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bed, 1 Bath House - Fenced Yard - Charming 2 Bed, 1 Bath house updated interior finishes include paint, carpet, vinyl, cabinets, light fixtures, appliances and more! Fewer than 5 minutes to Fort Leavenworth. Fenced-in yard. Off-street parking. No Pets and No Smoking.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913.705.0201. Apply at Echelonks.com

Rental qualifications: Credit score of about 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3826234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Kiowa St have any available units?
502 Kiowa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
Is 502 Kiowa St currently offering any rent specials?
502 Kiowa St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Kiowa St pet-friendly?
No, 502 Kiowa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leavenworth.
Does 502 Kiowa St offer parking?
Yes, 502 Kiowa St does offer parking.
Does 502 Kiowa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Kiowa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Kiowa St have a pool?
No, 502 Kiowa St does not have a pool.
Does 502 Kiowa St have accessible units?
No, 502 Kiowa St does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Kiowa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Kiowa St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Kiowa St have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Kiowa St does not have units with air conditioning.
