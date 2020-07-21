All apartments in Leavenworth
407 Ottawa
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

407 Ottawa

407 Ottawa Street · No Longer Available
Location

407 Ottawa Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FOR RENT 3 Bed 2 Bath House - RENT AS IS! This large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house looks nicer on the inside and is clean. Enjoy a large living and dining room with a recently updated kitchen. Enclosed front porch. Washer and dryer hook-ups in main level bath. All bedrooms and other full bath on second floor. One pet accepted with approval and a one time pet fee of $350. Security Deposit $725. Must be 18 years of age or older and have a credit score of 550 or better. All applicants must make at least 3 times the rent amount per month ($2,175) and have 60 days worth of pay stubs with no evictions within the last 7 years. Contact 913.705.0201

(RLNE5077205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Ottawa have any available units?
407 Ottawa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 407 Ottawa have?
Some of 407 Ottawa's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Ottawa currently offering any rent specials?
407 Ottawa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Ottawa pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 Ottawa is pet friendly.
Does 407 Ottawa offer parking?
No, 407 Ottawa does not offer parking.
Does 407 Ottawa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Ottawa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Ottawa have a pool?
No, 407 Ottawa does not have a pool.
Does 407 Ottawa have accessible units?
No, 407 Ottawa does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Ottawa have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Ottawa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Ottawa have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Ottawa does not have units with air conditioning.
