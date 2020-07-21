407 Ottawa

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FOR RENT 3 Bed 2 Bath House - RENT AS IS! This large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house looks nicer on the inside and is clean. Enjoy a large living and dining room with a recently updated kitchen. Enclosed front porch. Washer and dryer hook-ups in main level bath. All bedrooms and other full bath on second floor. One pet accepted with approval and a one time pet fee of $350. Security Deposit $725. Must be 18 years of age or older and have a credit score of 550 or better. All applicants must make at least 3 times the rent amount per month ($2,175) and have 60 days worth of pay stubs with no evictions within the last 7 years. Contact 913.705.0201



(RLNE5077205)