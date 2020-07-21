320 Elm St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking

2 Bed, 1 Bath Bungalow - This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home has hardwood floors throughout. Bonus space upstairs, fenced-in yard and off-street parking. Washer and dryer hook-ups in basement. One dog under 25 pounds. No smoking.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913.705.0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com



Rental qualifications: 18 years of age or older, household income of 3 times the rent, credit score of about 600, 90 days' employment, no evictions within past 7 years.



No Cats Allowed



