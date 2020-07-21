All apartments in Leavenworth
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

320 Elm St

320 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

320 Elm Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
2 Bed, 1 Bath Bungalow - This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home has hardwood floors throughout. Bonus space upstairs, fenced-in yard and off-street parking. Washer and dryer hook-ups in basement. One dog under 25 pounds. No smoking.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913.705.0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com

Rental qualifications: 18 years of age or older, household income of 3 times the rent, credit score of about 600, 90 days' employment, no evictions within past 7 years.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3420755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Elm St have any available units?
320 Elm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 320 Elm St have?
Some of 320 Elm St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
320 Elm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Elm St pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Elm St is pet friendly.
Does 320 Elm St offer parking?
Yes, 320 Elm St offers parking.
Does 320 Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Elm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Elm St have a pool?
No, 320 Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 320 Elm St have accessible units?
No, 320 Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Elm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Elm St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Elm St have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Elm St does not have units with air conditioning.
