Home
/
Leavenworth, KS
/
2316 S 17th Terrace
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

2316 S 17th Terrace

2316 South 17th Street Terrace · (913) 705-0201
Location

2316 South 17th Street Terrace, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2316 S 17th Terrace · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bed, 2 Bath House - Fenced Backyard! - Four bedroom, 2 bathroom house on quiet, neighborhood street! Living room, dining room and large kitchen. Laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Separate storage room. Deck overlooking a large, fenced backyard. Two-car garage. Pets with approval. No Smoking.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913-705-0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com

Rental qualifications: Credit score of about 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.

(RLNE5857824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 S 17th Terrace have any available units?
2316 S 17th Terrace has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2316 S 17th Terrace have?
Some of 2316 S 17th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 S 17th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2316 S 17th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 S 17th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 S 17th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2316 S 17th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2316 S 17th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 2316 S 17th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 S 17th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 S 17th Terrace have a pool?
No, 2316 S 17th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2316 S 17th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2316 S 17th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 S 17th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 S 17th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2316 S 17th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2316 S 17th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
