2316 S 17th Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

4 Bed, 2 Bath House - Fenced Backyard! - Four bedroom, 2 bathroom house on quiet, neighborhood street! Living room, dining room and large kitchen. Laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Separate storage room. Deck overlooking a large, fenced backyard. Two-car garage. Pets with approval. No Smoking.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913-705-0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com



Rental qualifications: Credit score of about 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.



(RLNE5857824)