Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:01 PM

1138 Ironmoulders Street

1138 Iron Moulders Street · (816) 788-6957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1138 Iron Moulders Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1482 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great True ranch, three bedrooms and two full baths, large living room, with family room in basement. Sun filled breakfast room with open kitchen. All seasons room just off the kitchen with entrance to backyard and HUGE detached garage. 18 ft. wide garage door, plus workshop for anyone with hobbies. Beautiful treed lot. With the comfort of its features and GREAT PRICE, this wonderful home will go fast so please schedule your self guided tour!

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 Ironmoulders Street have any available units?
1138 Ironmoulders Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1138 Ironmoulders Street currently offering any rent specials?
1138 Ironmoulders Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 Ironmoulders Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1138 Ironmoulders Street is pet friendly.
Does 1138 Ironmoulders Street offer parking?
Yes, 1138 Ironmoulders Street does offer parking.
Does 1138 Ironmoulders Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 Ironmoulders Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 Ironmoulders Street have a pool?
No, 1138 Ironmoulders Street does not have a pool.
Does 1138 Ironmoulders Street have accessible units?
No, 1138 Ironmoulders Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 Ironmoulders Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 Ironmoulders Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1138 Ironmoulders Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1138 Ironmoulders Street does not have units with air conditioning.
