300 Holiday Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances for a sleek look against brand new white cabinets. The master bedroom has 2 closets and a half bathroom attached. Through the garage there is a finished basement area for extra living space. The back patio is covered and it overlooks a very spacious and fenced in backyard. Laundry is located in the garage for convenience and the home has a 2 car garage. This nice little home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.