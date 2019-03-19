All apartments in Lansing
300 Holiday Drive
300 Holiday Drive

300 Holiday Dr · No Longer Available
Location

300 Holiday Dr, Lansing, KS 66043

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and black appliances for a sleek look against brand new white cabinets. The master bedroom has 2 closets and a half bathroom attached. Through the garage there is a finished basement area for extra living space. The back patio is covered and it overlooks a very spacious and fenced in backyard. Laundry is located in the garage for convenience and the home has a 2 car garage. This nice little home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Holiday Drive have any available units?
300 Holiday Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansing, KS.
What amenities does 300 Holiday Drive have?
Some of 300 Holiday Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Holiday Drive currently offering any rent specials?
300 Holiday Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Holiday Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Holiday Drive is pet friendly.
Does 300 Holiday Drive offer parking?
Yes, 300 Holiday Drive offers parking.
Does 300 Holiday Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Holiday Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Holiday Drive have a pool?
No, 300 Holiday Drive does not have a pool.
Does 300 Holiday Drive have accessible units?
No, 300 Holiday Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Holiday Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Holiday Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Holiday Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Holiday Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
