All apartments in Lansing
Find more places like 106 Elmwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansing, KS
/
106 Elmwood Street
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:34 PM

106 Elmwood Street

106 Elmwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

106 Elmwood Dr, Lansing, KS 66043

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive $600 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before August 5th!
This 4BDR home has been newly renovated by Conrex. Multiple levels, with unfinished basement. Fenced in backyard with storage shed. All new flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and updated modern fixtures throughout. This home has plenty of space and bathrooms for everyone. Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Elmwood Street have any available units?
106 Elmwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansing, KS.
Is 106 Elmwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 Elmwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Elmwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Elmwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 106 Elmwood Street offer parking?
No, 106 Elmwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 106 Elmwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Elmwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Elmwood Street have a pool?
No, 106 Elmwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 Elmwood Street have accessible units?
No, 106 Elmwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Elmwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Elmwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Elmwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Elmwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOPlatte City, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Roeland Park, KSNorth Kansas City, MOLiberty, MOGardner, KSSpring Hill, KSKearney, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOGrain Valley, MOPleasant Hill, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City