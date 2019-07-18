106 Elmwood Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Receive $600 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before August 5th!

This 4BDR home has been newly renovated by Conrex. Multiple levels, with unfinished basement. Fenced in backyard with storage shed. All new flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and updated modern fixtures throughout. This home has plenty of space and bathrooms for everyone. Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”



CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.