All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like
736 South Magnolia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
736 South Magnolia Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:14 PM

736 South Magnolia Street

736 S Magnolia St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

736 S Magnolia St, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this brand new home in Gardner, KS!!! Are you looking for something with a functional floor plane and neutral color palette? This home is for you! We are also pet friendly, so we welcome your furr friends! (Breed restrictions apply)

Ask us about our Home Town Hero Program!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 736 South Magnolia Street have any available units?
736 South Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 736 South Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
736 South Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 South Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 736 South Magnolia Street is pet friendly.
Does 736 South Magnolia Street offer parking?
No, 736 South Magnolia Street does not offer parking.
Does 736 South Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 South Magnolia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 South Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 736 South Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 736 South Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 736 South Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 736 South Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 South Magnolia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 736 South Magnolia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 736 South Magnolia Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Gardner Apartments with BalconyGardner Apartments with ParkingGardner Apartments with PoolGardner Cheap PlacesGardner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City